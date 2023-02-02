Paul Richard Ramsdell, 83, of Galion passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his son’s residence in Ashland.
Born October 29, 1939, in Lima, Ohio, he was the son of the late Paul and Virginia (Eastman) Ramsdell. He married Janice Fisher on August 30, 1964, and she preceded him in death on September 25, 2010, after 46 years of marriage.
He received a B.S. in Mathematics Education from Ohio Northern University in 1961. As a student he participated in band, choir, and debate. In 1964 he earned an M.S.in Mathematics from Bowling Green State University. Richard taught mathematics for 50 years including 34 years in Galion City Schools starting in 1961 followed by 16 years at North Central State. He was honored in 1986 as Mathematics Teacher of the Year by the Kent State University Chapter of Sigma Zi and was later named to Who's Who in American Education.
He was a long-time member of Christ United Methodist Church, serving as Sunday school teacher, lay leader, and delegate to the Lakeside Conference. He was a member of the church choir and the gospel quartets The Messengers and The Gospel Four. Richard joined the Masonic Lodge in Ada, as a young man and later became active in the Galion Lodge, the Mansfield Council and Commandery, and the Aladdin Scottish Rite in Columbus. He was a proud recipient of the Ron Poole Award as Illustrious Master of the Year and the Knight York Cross of Honor. He was a board member, director, and performer in the Galion Community Theatre for many years. He was the voice of Galion Tiger Varsity Men’s Basketball for 15 seasons, and he directed the Bucyrus Country Gentlemen Barbershop Quartet. He also greatly enjoyed playing bridge.
He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Keith and Tina Ramsdell of Ashland and Greg and Cynthia Ramsdell of Tiffin; grandchildren, Nate, Emma (Hunter), Toby (Nataliana), Bennett, Olivia, Zach, Eli, Josh, and Lucas Ramsdell; brother Robert Ramsdell of Lakeview; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Rita Fisher of Dublin.
In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Pam Ramsdell.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon, Friday, February 10, 2023 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833, where services will be held at 12 noon, February 10th , with Rev. Heather McLeod officiating. A Masonic service will start Friday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Galion.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 130 East Walnut St., Galion, Ohio 44833.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Richard Ramsdell, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
