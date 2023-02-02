Snyder_Funeral_Homes_Paul_Richard_Ramsdell_daa64206-8b1d-4051-bc3d-db869489af56_img

Paul Richard Ramsdell

Paul Richard Ramsdell, 83, of Galion passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his son’s residence in Ashland.

Born October 29, 1939, in Lima, Ohio, he was the son of the late Paul and Virginia (Eastman) Ramsdell. He married Janice Fisher on August 30, 1964, and she preceded him in death on September 25, 2010, after 46 years of marriage.

