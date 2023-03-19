Selfless and patriotic, Paul Gleisinger’s service to our country spanned four decades. A proud member of Mansfield, 179th Airlift Wing, Paul loved his job he loved serving his country.
Born March 28, 1936. Passed March 17, 2023.
The biological son of Paul Zajack and step-son of Noel Crider, David Chapman, mother Mary Gleisinger Crider Chapman.
Born in Mansfield, Ohio. He graduated from Ontario High School in 1955. A dedicated crew chief for the 179th Airlift Wing, Paul served for 37 1/2 years before retiring as Master Sergeant.
Paul met the love of his life, Lindia. The two were married November 4, 1983. A happy, loving, marriage of 40 years.
As crew chief, Paul had the opportunity of a C-130 named after his hometown. In 1991 the Spirit of Mansfield (#749) was aptly named and Paul was proud of its world wide exposure.
A family man, Paul enjoyed traveling and camping and car shows.
Paul loved working in their yard and maintaining their home. He and his wife Lindia were snowbirds. Going to Tyndall AFB Fam Campground near Panama City, FL for 18 years, staying 6 to 7 winter months. Paul liked racing cars. He raced on a dirt track for 19 years. Paul and Lindia collected and drove antique cars. He loved working on their cars in their garage, and loved gardening and was proud of his watermelons and cantaloupe. He loved maintaining their yard. He was a life member of Bellville American Legion and Bellville Amvets, and 164th Shadow Flight.
He is survived by his devoted, loving wife Lindia Sue Gleisinger of Mansfield; children, Vivian Mohamed of Panama City, FL, Paul Gleisinger JR (Connie) of Ontario, Ohio, Vickie Russel (Toby) of Bucyrus, Ohio, Rick Gleisinger (LaDonna) of Lexington, Ohio, Cindy Crossno of Morgan City, Louisiana, Brian Gleisinger of Columbus, Ohio, Greg Gleisinger (Laurie) of Delaware, Ohio, and step-daughter, Tammy Baker of Panama City, FL; 28 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; siblings, George Zajack (Katherine); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Todd Gleisinger; stepson, Eric Ransom; sister, Loretta Prosser; and brothers, Leonard Crider, Jerry Crider, and Ronald Zajack.
All of Paul’s family would like to give special thanks to Ohio Health Palliative Care, and Hospice Care. Such wonderful caring people. Also a special thanks to Sycamore Run Nursing Facility.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 22, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave East, Mansfield. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Mansfield Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate it if you would like to make a contribution to The Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Online condolences may be made at www.wernergompf.com
Funeral home : Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.