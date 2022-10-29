Paul Frontz

BELLVILLE: Paul L. Frontz, 88, of Bellville passed away Friday evening, October 28, 2022 following an extended illness.
The son of Cloyd and Cora (Mutchler) Frontz, Paul was born October 8, 1934 in Perrysville and graduated from Perrysville High School in 1952. Paul served in the Air Force-Air National Guard and retired with the rank of staff sergeant. He was a member of the Bellville American Legion Post # 535 where he served on the Color Guard until the age of 85.
Paul worked at Tappan and retired after 42 years. It was at Tappan where he met his future wife, Janet Ridenour. The two were married on December 19, 1959.
Paul also worked as a school bus driver for Clear Fork Valley Local Schools, and retired after driving for 30 years.
He was a faithful Ohio State Buckeyes fan, cheering for the scarlet and grey on Saturdays, each fall season.
Paul was a member of Bellville St. Paul Lutheran Church where he had previously served as Sunday School Superintendent. He was a member of the Bellville Masonic Lodge #376 where he served as secretary for 20 years, Kings Cyrus Chapter 207, Royal Select Masons Mansfield #94, Mansfield Commandery #21, Past District Deputy Grand Master, Grand Lodge 20th District Valley of Columbus, Richland County Scottish Rite, and the Ohio Eastern Star Ruth Chapter #17 and #29.
For one season Paul coached the Clear Fork High School golf team when his daughter played. He loved to golf and competed in leagues at Little Apple Golf Course.
In the winter months, Paul and Janet enjoyed their time together in Myrtle Beach.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Janet Frontz of Bellville; son Jeff (Rosemary) Frontz of Columbus, and daughter Amy Frontz of Bellville; granddaughters Sarah Frontz of Grove City and Emily (Reilly) Harris of Dayton; brother Charles (Pat) Frontz of Bellville; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Bill (Helen) Ridenour and Jim (Gerry) Dunlap, and sister-in-law Linda Ridenour, as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Cloyd and Cora Frontz.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 3-7pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where Masonic and Eastern Star services will begin at 7 pm. Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bellville cemetery with military honors performed by the Bellville American Legion Post #535.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Eastern Star Home or St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com
