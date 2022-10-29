Sean_Snyder_Paul_Frontz_5c889ca3-9881-4b22-a502-78003178a642_img

Paul Frontz

BELLVILLE: Paul L. Frontz, 88, of Bellville passed away Friday evening, October 28, 2022 following an extended illness.

            The son of Cloyd and Cora (Mutchler) Frontz, Paul was born October 8, 1934 in Perrysville and graduated from Perrysville High School in 1952.  Paul served in the Air Force-Air National Guard and retired with the rank of staff sergeant.  He was a member of the Bellville American Legion Post # 535 where he served on the Color Guard until the age of 85. 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.