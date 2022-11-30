Paul Edward Crider, 95, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday November 29th, 2022, surrounded by family. Paul grew up in Brinkhaven Ohio and was 4th of 8 children. Paul enlisted in the United States Army in 1943 to bravely fight for his country in World War II. After returning home from the war Paul fell in love with and married Kathryn Johnson. Paul and Kathryn went on to be married for 67 years until her passing in 2020.
Paul worked many jobs over his life but most notably worked for Empire-Detroit steel mill in Mansfield, Ohio and retired after 35 years of dedicated service. Outside of work Paul enjoyed spending time with family and friends, his grandchildren and great grandchildren brought him the most joy. Paul also enjoyed fishing for bass, trying for his third hole-in-one golfing, and experiencing the outdoors, especially canoeing trips down the local rivers.
Paul is preceded in death by his wife Kathryn and his 7 brothers and sisters.
Paul is survived by his three sons: Randy (Sue) Crider, Dave (Tracy) Crider, and Jeff (Tammy) Crider, 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
To uphold Paul’s wishes there will be no wake or services. In lieu of cards or flowers, please send warm wishes and kind thoughts to the family during this challenging time.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation and Memorial Services
