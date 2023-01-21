Paul Donald Borys, 64, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home in Galion.
Paul was born on February 18, 1958, in Harvey, Illinois to the late Theodore and Irene (Lange) Borys.
Paul was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons. He enjoyed hot rods, especially Chrysler/Mopar. He proudly owned a Plymouth Road Runner. Paul was a long-time season ticket holder of the Houston Texans. Paul was a skilled electrician and loved going to work. He was always willing to share his electrical knowledge and skills with family and friends.
Left to cherish Paul’s memories are his sister, Sandy Grady of Crestline, sister-in-law, Linda Borys, of Monee, IL, nieces and nephews, Mike (Tammy) Grady, Lisa (Chuck) Clark, Nick Borys, Jenna (Todd) Marcum, Magen (Dale) Fuller, Bryan (Angela) Borys, and Ashley (Matthew) Cucico, his second family in Texas, Marcy, Joey, and Ryan Murphy, and his friend Boudreaux.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by, his brothers, James Borys, Brent Borys, brother-in-law, Donald Grady, and friend, Skip Murphy.
A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family.
Those wishing to share a memory of Paul or send condolences to the Borys family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St. Crestline is honored to serve the family of Paul Donald Borys.
