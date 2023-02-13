Patty S. (Hunt) Thompson, 77, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at her home.
Patty was born on March 23, 1945, in a little cabin on Millcreek, in Ft. Gay, West Virginia, to Charley and Edna (Thompson) Hunt. She married Lawrence Thompson on December 19, 1959, and he preceded her in death on March 29, 2006. Patty loved to be with her family. She loved flowers, especially her rose garden, and enjoyed fishing and cooking.
She is survived by her children, Goldie “Marlene” (Earl) Tackett of Morehead, KY, Charles (Rosa) Thompson of Mansfield, Michael (Roshella) Thompson of Ft. Gay, WV, and Teresa (Joshua) Oakley of Mansfield; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; ; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Eubanks and Betty Shepherd; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband, Lawrence Thompson, she was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Phillip Thompson and Robert Thompson; grandson, Charles Aaron Thompson; great-grandson, Kalel Thompson; siblings, Paul “Cush” Hunt, Charles “Todank” Hunt, Stella Henderson and her husband, Sherman Henderson, and Miranda Hamilton; and brother-in-law, Therman Junior Shepherd.
Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Jay Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Springmill Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.