Patty S (Hunt) Thompson

Patty S. (Hunt) Thompson, 77, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at her home.

Patty was born on March 23, 1945, in a little cabin on Millcreek, in Ft. Gay, West Virginia, to Charley and Edna (Thompson) Hunt.  She married Lawrence Thompson on December 19, 1959, and he preceded her in death on March 29, 2006. Patty loved to be with her family. She loved flowers, especially her rose garden, and enjoyed fishing and cooking.

