Patsy Jo Ferrell, 75, of Bellville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her home. She was born December 19, 1946, in Delaware, Ohio, to the late Lydia (Ringley) and Joseph Fox.
Very family oriented, she enjoyed cookouts and family gatherings at the holidays. She was a mother figure to many and considered many extended family as her children. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking and going on vacations with family and friends.
Patsy retired as an Activity Director at Country Meadow Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She loved her residents dearly. Her dogs, Toby and Cody, were her constant companions.
She is survived by three children, Karen (Jason) Metzger, Christopher (Tiffany) Hill and Misty (Monte) McCammon; eight grandchildren, Ryan (Jessica) Hood, Monique Metzger, Lydia (Zach McCallen) Metzger, Tivis Metzger, Zack Hill, Isaiah (Cheyenne) Hill, Adriana (Eric) Hill and Connor McCammon; many great-grandchildren; a sister and brother, Donald (Connie) Fox and Pamela (Terry Lowery) Fox; a special nephew, Mike Hill; a sister-in-law, Marjorie Fox; and many cherished family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tivis Ferrell in December 2021; a brother, Victor Fox; and a sister, Betty (Clyde) Hill.
A celebration of Patsy’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The family will receive friends following the celebration until 4:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield, Ohio, beside her husband. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.