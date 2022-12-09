Debbi_Watkins_Patsy_Jo_Ferrell_fff7e4f2-e7d9-46ce-a9cf-0ca5c322f830_img

Patsy Jo Ferrell

Patsy Jo Ferrell, 75, of Bellville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her home.  She was born December 19, 1946, in Delaware, Ohio, to the late Lydia (Ringley) and Joseph Fox.

Very family oriented, she enjoyed cookouts and family gatherings at the holidays. She was a mother figure to many and considered many extended family as her children. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking and going on vacations with family and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Patsy Ferrell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.