Patricia Pihl

MANSFIELD: Patricia Ann Pihl went home to be with the Lord on Thursday June 8, 2023, she was 92.
She was born in Shelby, Ohio on September 4, 1930 to parents John J. & Evelyn (Curtis) Downing. She attended and graduated from West Liberty High School, class of 1948.
On September 11, 1955, she married the love of her life Charles T. Pihl and they shared 52 wonderful years of marriage until he passed away in 2007. Now they are together again.
Patricia worked as a cook in the cafeteria at Eastview Elementary School, where she worked for over 35 years until her retirement. She had a kind, compassionate, and a heart of service- especially when it came to children. In addition to her work in the school, Patricia taught Sunday school at Trinity United Methodist church where she was a longtime member.
In spare time, she took pleasure in cooking and baking some of her family’s favorites- including, but not limited to her famous zucchini bread and peanut butter fudge. Patricia also enjoyed filling her time by cheering on the Cleveland Indians, reading, snacking on her favorite Amish fry pies and hot fudge sundaes, loving on her dogs, and her many outings to Bob Evans for a quick bite. But above all, she cherished the times she was able to spend with her family making many memories.
She is survived by her son David C. Pihl of Mansfield, Ohio, grandson Ryan Pihl also of Mansfield, Ohio, and her “second son” Jim Pifer of North Carolina.
In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.
The Pihl family will receive friends on Tuesday June 13, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p,m. in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A graveside service at Mansfield Memorial Park immediate after the visiting hours.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Patricia's family
Funeral home : Snyder Marion Avenue Family Owned Funeral Home
