Snyder_Funeral_Homes_Patricia_Pihl_2ebbf3e0-d302-4b87-ab45-8fe3d6489dd7_img

Patricia Pihl

MANSFIELD: Patricia Ann Pihl went home to be with the Lord on Thursday June 8, 2023, she was 92.

She was born in Shelby, Ohio on September 4, 1930 to parents John J. & Evelyn (Curtis) Downing. She attended and graduated from West Liberty High School, class of 1948.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Pihl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.