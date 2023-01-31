Patricia “Pat” Lauria Rondon, 79, of Galion passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at home surrounded by her family after a short battle with cancer.
Born March 17,1943 in Cleveland Heights, Ohio she was the daughter of Ralph Michael, Sr. and Eva Mae (Britton) Lauria. Pat married Dr. Antonio Rondon on May 5, 1962 and enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage until his passing on February 14, 2022.
Pat was always outdoors attending to her many dogs, horses, cats, birds and other animals in the barn or around her property. She loved maintaining the landscape surrounding the property and especially the flowers which brought beautiful colors and fragrant smells in the spring and summer. Pat loved her family, friends, church family and helping anyone in need, Pat was a wife, mother, friend, mentor, big sister, aunt, and a saint to everyone in her life.
Pat served in numerous capacities as Polk Township Fiscal Officer for 30 years, executing her powers and responsibilities with honesty, tenacity, and mutual cooperation with the Trustees, local governments, and county officials. She truly loved Polk Township and worked tirelessly to enhance the welfare and safety of its residents. Whether it was securing grant funding, meeting deadlines, or representing Polk Township at conventions or events, Pat was always doing her best to ensure accountability and fiscal responsibility in her role. She was especially proud of the present Polk Township Building in Galion and its Event Center which she had helped bring to fruition.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she took great joy in her membership and lifelong friendships. She sought daily inspiration from the Lord through studying the scriptures and prayer. Throughout her membership she was able to serve in numerous callings and worked with members throughout the state of Ohio. She believed in Christ and served Him to the best of her abilities all the days of her life.
She is survived by her four children: Anthony Rondon of Plain City; R. Christopher (Maryann) Rondon of Watertown, NY; Patsi (Mike Lane) Jones of Chandler, AZ and Jonathan (Christine) Rondon of Menlo Park, CA, nine grandchildren: Lauren (Brent) Robinson; Gabe Rondon, Victoria Rondon; Nicholas Rondon; Rafael Rondon; Isabella Rondon; Austin Jones; Alexis Jones and Harrison Rondon; and one great grandson Maxum.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Lauria and a son-in-law, Thad Jones.
The family would like to thank the loving and kind services provided by Pat’s caregivers, Melissa Parin and Rhonda Fowler and many other wonderful providers from Hospice of North Central Ohio during the last several weeks.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 am – 11:00 am Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Snyder Funeral Home, 218 S Market St, Galion, OH where services will start at11:00 am with Bishop Eric Valdez officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Galion.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Homeless to Home Animal Rescue & Cat Sanctuary at hthanimalrescue@aol.com
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Pat Rondon, and condolences may be made to them at www,SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Funeral home : Snyder - Richardson Davis Chapel
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Rondon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.