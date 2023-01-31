Eric_Sparks_Patricia_"Pat"_Lauria_Rondon_9b984a1b-4c5b-4ba5-a1b6-40571fac27e3_img

Patricia "Pat" Lauria Rondon

Patricia “Pat” Lauria Rondon, 79, of Galion passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at home surrounded by her family after a short battle with cancer.

Born March 17,1943 in Cleveland Heights, Ohio she was the daughter of Ralph Michael, Sr. and Eva Mae (Britton) Lauria. Pat married Dr. Antonio Rondon on May 5, 1962 and enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage until his passing on February 14, 2022.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Rondon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.