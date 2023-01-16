Patricia JoAnn Maddy, 76 of Crestline passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home in Crestline.
Patricia was born in Crestline on March 15, 1946, to the late Hubert and Mabel (Hotelling) Maddy.
Patricia was a Crestline graduate, class of 1964. She enjoyed watching game shows on TV while working on her puzzles. She had a passion for her faith, which led her to be very active in her church, Blooming Grove Seventh Day Adventist Church, where she served as the church clerk for many years. Patricia also had a love for being outdoors, working on her garden and tending to her flowers.
Left to cherish her memories are her siblings: Marjorie Cook of Crestline, Doris White of Ashland, June (William) Paytner of Ooltewah, Tenn., Donald (Ruth) Maddy of Wahkaicus, Wash., Janet Maddy of Crestline, Mary Lou Pursley of Crestline; sister-in-laws: Marie Maddy of Mt. Gilead, and Barbara Maddy of Crestline; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her siblings; Virginia Nelson, James Maddy, Robert Maddy, and Betty Conn.
A memorial service to celebrate Patricia’s life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Blooming Grove Seventh Day Adventist Church, or Avita Home, Health and Hospice.
The Maddy family would like to extend a special thank you to Sharon Kessler for her dedicated care of Patricia.
Those wishing to share a memory of Patricia or send condolences to the Maddy family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St. Crestline is honored to serve the family of Patricia JoAnn Maddy.
Funeral home : Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St. Crestline, OH 44827
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Maddy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.