Patricia M. Burggraf, 70, of Mansfield passed away August 12, 2022 at Arbors of Mifflin Nursing Home.
Pat was born October 8, 1951 in St. Louis, Missouri to William and Mary Rulo Topp. She was a nursing assistant for the United States Army serving in the early 70's. Pat is a member of the American Legion Post 16, Sons and Daughters of Herman and St. Peter's Catholic Church. She worked in the cafeteria at Kmart, was activity director at Wedgewood Estates and the secretary for First English Church. She loves playing cards, especially Euchre, reading, crafting, and traveling all over with Jim and her family. Pat has a heart of gold and will be missed by many.
Survivors include her son Scott Burggraf of Mansfield; significant other of 22 years, James Dillon of Mansfield; her loving companion - her dog, Missy; siblings Donald (Margaret) Topp of Tampa, FL, Robin (Don) Crop of Bloomington, IL, Tina (Bruce) Gann of Franklin, KY, Faith Townsend of Festus, MO; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Sharon (Kenny) Odom, and brother -in-law Michael Townsend.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 23 at 12:00pm. Visitation will take place at the church one hour prior to the service. Following the Mass military honors will be presented by the Richland County Joint Veteran's Burial Detail. Burial will take place at a later date.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Humane Society or the Women's Shelter.
Herlihy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.