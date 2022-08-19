Patricia E. Riddlebaugh went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 11, 2022, after 80 flourishing years of life.
Pat was the only daughter of the late Jenny Louise (Spaulding) Chesson and Harold E. Riddlebaugh and was born on July 16, 1942, in Mansfield, Ohio. After graduating from Mansfield Senior High School in 1961, Pat went on to dedicating 40 years of service to Therm-O-Disk, retiring in 2002. She was a long-term, active member of Grace Brethren Church and regularly participated in their Bible study groups. A known social butterfly, Pat enjoyed gathering with her family and friends. Proud of her independence, she spent her free time traveling, going to the movies, and reading.
Pat is survived by two sisters-in-law, Joyce A. Riddlebaugh and Joyce C. Riddlebaugh; a nephew, Philip Riddlebaugh; three nieces, Vicki Collins, Stacie Powell, and Kim (Brad) Scott; numerous cousins; many great nieces and nephews, great-great nephews, and extended family members; her beloved church family; and her Cracker Barrel family. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her two brothers, Michael H. and Charles E. Riddlebaugh.
A celebration of life service will be held on September 24, 2022, at Grace Brethren Church, 531 Marion Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44903. Visitation will be from 3:00–4:00 and the service will begin at 4:00. Following the service, a dinner will be held at the church for friends and family. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.