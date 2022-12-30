Patricia C. Jenkins, age 85, of Shelby died on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Avita Health System - Galion Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Born April 4, 1937, in Blacklick Township, Pennsylvania, she had been a Shelby resident for the majority of her life, graduating from Shelby High School in 1955. Throughout her life she worked for Dairy Delight, Dairy Queen, Shelby Sales Book, O'Neil's, and Service Merchandise. She was a member of the Union Grange and Four Corners.
Patricia enjoyed square dancing, and humming birds, but the most important thing in her life was her family, and especially her grandchildren. She loved attending her grandchildren's music and sporting events, and would do anything that she could to spend time with them.
Survivors include her loving husband, Donald "Merle" Jenkins, whom she wed on May 14, 1961; a daughter, Wendy (Bob) Beekman of Shelby; two grandchildren, Dylan and Nicholas Beekman; and three siblings, Sandy (Dale) Jenney of Shiloh, Joseph (Judy) Alexander of Antwerp, and Jim Alexander of Shelby; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, David Alexander.
A private memorial service for Patricia will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor James Robinson officiating.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Bird Sanctuary.
