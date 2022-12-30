Anabel_Montgomery_Patricia_C._Jenkins_d309a352-88fd-4655-80dc-b014229607e8_img

Patricia C. Jenkins

Patricia C. Jenkins, age 85, of Shelby died on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Avita Health System - Galion Hospital surrounded by her loving family. 

Born April 4, 1937, in Blacklick Township, Pennsylvania, she had been a Shelby resident for the majority of her life, graduating from Shelby High School in 1955. Throughout her life she worked for Dairy Delight, Dairy Queen, Shelby Sales Book, O'Neil's, and Service Merchandise. She was a member of the Union Grange and Four Corners. 

