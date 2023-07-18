Todd_Snyder_Patricia_Ann_"Patty"_Moore_63bdccda-469f-408a-b5cb-81bd941f0412_img

Patricia Ann "Patty" Moore

MANSFIELD: Patty Moore always lit up the room with her vibrant spirit and could make friends wherever she went.  She shared her love of Jesus whenever she could and it was impossible not to love her contagious smile and laugh. Described as a “fashionista” with a lovable and fun-loving personality, she always presented herself perfectly coiffed, hair in check, with stunning nails, and dressed to the nines.

Patty had a deep faith in God and has gone to be with the Lord, as she passed into the Lord’s care Saturday, July 15, 2023. 

