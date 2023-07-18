Patricia Ann "Patty" Moore

MANSFIELD: Patty Moore always lit up the room with her vibrant spirit and could make friends wherever she went. She shared her love of Jesus whenever she could and it was impossible not to love her contagious smile and laugh. Described as a “fashionista” with a lovable and fun-loving personality, she always presented herself perfectly coiffed, hair in check, with stunning nails, and dressed to the nines.
Patty had a deep faith in God and has gone to be with the Lord, as she passed into the Lord’s care Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Born Patricia Ann Dashem on May 27, 1951 in Ashland, Ohio, to parents Delbert and Marianne (Swinehart) Dashem, she graduated from Ashland High School and earned her Associates Degree from The Ohio State University in psychology.Her excellent people-skills made her a natural at sales. Patty succeeded in every endeavor she pursued. She was a “Jill-of-all-trades – and a Master of Most”!
Patty had a beautiful singing voice and a spirit full of joy. Lovingly remembered as “Party Patty” she combined a happy sense of humor, with a sharp wit. She had a soul so positive that in every situation Patty danced a freestyle dance that expressed her love of life. “Chatty Patty” played a mean hand of euchre, and loved spending time with her family and friends. She leaves a legacy of deep faith in the Lord and was a member of Fusion Church Madison.
She is survived by her husband Daniel Moore, whom she married June 19, 2002; her daughters Charissa McComas of Apex, NC, and Terra (Peter) Steindl of Cary, NC; step children Daniel (Amy) Moore, Jr., of Howard, Sheryl (Chad) Stiltner of Alabama, and Jason (Jovita) Moore of Columbus; granddaughters Kiersten McComas and Kayla McComas; step grandchildren Jessie Moore, Danielle Plaxico, Ashley Llewellyn, Jacob Stiltner, and Brandon Stiltner; and three step great grandchildren.
The Moore family will receive friends Saturday July 22, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, where the service celebrating her life will immediately follow at 2 p.m. The Rev. Al Akuchie will officiate. Burial will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery near Rittman.
Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Moore family. Share a message of support with them online and watch Patty’s tribute video online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Funeral home : Snyder Lexington Avenue Family Owned Funeral Home
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
