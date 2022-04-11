Patricia Ann Denney, nee Garvin passed away April 9, 2022 at home with her family where she was surrounded in love. If you don't believe Angels walk among us, you obviously never met Patricia. She was proof and you'd have walked away a believer. A selfless and loving soul, Pat's passion was taking care of family, friends, and especially her late husband of 54 years, Richard. In all of her 82 years here on Earth, you would never hear Patricia complaining, even in times when she had every right to. When faced with the news of only having a short time left, Pat's unconditional love, smiles, and thoughtfulness still shined bright for those around her.
Patricia was the daughter of John and Katherine Garvin. Pat was born October 22, 1939 in Vinton County Ohio. She graduated from Wellston High School in 1957. She worked for Ohio Bell before marrying Richard Denney in 1967. Her life's work was being a wife, homemaker, mom, and grandma and she excelled! She was a nurturer and caregiver that made each of her loved ones feel special and loved. She had a quick wit and a great sense of humor. She shared many conversations and stories over family meals or coffee with family and friends. A true conversationalist as well as a master of questions, Pat was genuinely interested in the daily lives of those she loved. She was house proud, and she offered up her southern hospitality to all. She created the home where all her children's friends played and hung out! She enjoyed reading, playing cards and dominos, yard work, gardening, and most importantly spending time with family. She would rather visit loved ones than take exotic vacations. She and Rich would travel with their family to southern Ohio to camp and spend time with extended family. A gift of memories and knowledge of what matters most, was the treasure they gave their children.
Her memory of living by example and loving unconditionally will be cherished and shared by her children, Regina (Chris) Sackman, Russell"Mom's favorite"Denney both of Mansfield, Ohio, Betty (Steve) Crider of Cynthiana, Ky., Stepchildren Kristy Bowman of Wilkesville, Ohio, Michael (Kim) Denney of Wellston, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Kyle Crider, Russell Joseph Denney, Kiersten Denney, Tonya Bowman, Laura Bowman, Tyler (Sasha) Bowman, Stephanie (Josh) McCarter, Michael Denney, Shawn (Justine) Sackman and Charles (Betty) Sackman; 11 great-grandchildren ; sister, Betty Sorrell of Chillicothe, Ohio, Ronald (Audrey) Garvin of Jackson, Ohio; sister-in-laws Aleeta (Larry) Potts of Sarasota, Florida, Jackie Denney of Lake Placid, Florida; and brother in law Billy (Verna) Denney of Romoland, California; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard Denney, brother-in-laws Martin Sorrell and Douglas Denney; and son-in-law, Terry Bowman.
Following her wishes, there will be private family services. A Celebration of Patricia's and Richard's lives will be held at a later date for family and friends to gather and share memories and love.
In lieu of memorial donations or flowers, the family requests that you spend time with your family making memories, sharing your kindness with others and living by Pat's example of finding happiness no matter your circumstance.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Patricia Denney, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
