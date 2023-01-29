Patricia A Schulte

Patricia Ann Schulte, 81, of Hildebran formerly of Lexington, Ohio, passed away January 26, 2023, at her home surrounded by family after a two year battle with COPD. Born March 17th, 1941 she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ilo Burger.
Pat was an avid bowler who bowled for over 40 years in bowling leagues from when she was a teenager until her mid-50s. She also enjoyed golfing and loved traveling, especially to Las Vegas with her late husband Jim. She was very lucky when it came to gambling and once won an episode of the lottery show Cash Explosion. She loved the people that she worked with. She retired from both Westinghouse and Neer Manufacturing. She was known for her smile, laughter, and orneriness. She was full of life and fun. Pat loved all her grandkids.
She is survived by her daughter Deborah "Dee" Osborne, her favorite son-in-law Lee Osborne, her special daughter by marriage Tacy Schulte, her grandchildren Brandi, Gavin, and Skyler, her great-grandchildren Athena, Faelynn, and Dominic, her special nieces Jill Burger and Jody Belt, and her special fur babies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jim Schulte and her brother Bobby Burger.
There will be a Celebration of Life from 3:00 until 5:00 PM Saturday, February 11, 2023, at her daughter and son-in-law's home (please email Dee at osborne2912@yahoo.com for her address).
The family would love to hear any stories you can share about Pat's life. Please share those stories either publicly on the Memorial Wall above or privately to Dee's email: osborne2912@yahoo.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family or to your local Humane Society in her memory.
Please sign the online guestbook on the Memorial Wall at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Schulte family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton 828-464-1555.
