Patricia A Schulte

Patricia Ann Schulte, 81, of Hildebran formerly of Lexington, Ohio, passed away January 26, 2023, at her home surrounded by family after a two year battle with COPD. Born March 17th, 1941 she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ilo Burger.

Pat was an avid bowler who bowled for over 40 years in bowling leagues from when she was a teenager until her mid-50s. She also enjoyed golfing and loved traveling, especially to Las Vegas with her late husband Jim. She was very lucky when it came to gambling and once won an episode of the lottery show Cash Explosion. She loved the people that she worked with. She retired from both Westinghouse and Neer Manufacturing. She was known for her smile, laughter, and orneriness. She was full of life and fun. Pat loved all her grandkids.

