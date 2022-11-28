Patricia A. Elsasser, age 88, passed peacefully late Thursday, November 24th, 2022 at Wedgewood Estates in Mansfield Ohio. Mrs. Abels Elsasser was born August 10, 1934 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late Oliver Johnson and the late Helen (Lang) Johnson Pike. Pat had lived in several small towns in eastern Ohio as well as Ravenna, and Mansfield, Ohio. She also lived in Maryville, Tennessee.
Pat enjoyed sewing, decorating, floral design, singing and making a house a home. She used her various talents in local churches and groups leading choirs and worship, decorating or arranging flowers. She was actively involved in Women’s Aglow Fellowship, Decorating Den, Lazarus, Rachiff Home and Gardens, and Garden Clubs of Tennessee. She loved having her children and grandchildren visit and entertaining family for the holidays. Pat had a personal relationship with Jesus and looked forward to being with the Lord. She will be dearly missed by many who knew her well and benefited from her creativity and friendship as well as her love of people.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters, Wendy (Kevin) Case and Karen (Mike) Hamman; son, Bryan (Penne) Abels; daughters-in-law, Sandy Abels and Ruth Leslie; half-brother, Tom (Dorinda) Pike; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald J. Abels and her second husband, Reinhold A. Elsasser; step-father, Thomas S. Pike; son, Glenn Lee Abels; grandson, Jeremy Abels; sister, Janet J. Wallace; and brother-in-law, Chester Leslie.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill, Ontario, OH 44906. A service will follow beginning at 3:00 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the American Heart Association.
