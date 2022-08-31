Pastor Moses Elliot Kingman, 63, of Mansfield, passed from this world to the arms of Jesus Christ into eternal life on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
He was born September 8, 1958 in Cleveland, Ohio. Moses served his country in the U.S. Army and was an avid RV man. He loved to travel locally. He also loved to fish, barbecue, and enjoy being with family, but mainly he loved God and the divine Word of God. He was a family-oriented person, always extending his hand to help a neighbor or a person in need, always ready to pray for a need, always extending a helping hand, to be helpful to a friend or anyone who asked. That was the nature of Pastor Moses.
He is survived by his present wife, Goldie M. (Smith) Kingman; two sons, Joshua Kingman and Michael Kingman; five sisters, Virginia, Priscilla, Wilma Smith Ramadan, Naomi and Joe Nolen, and Esther Kingman Hart; three brothers, Paul Kingman, Samuel Kingman, and Joseph Kingman; and several nieces and nephews including Miriam Mandour, Mark Campbell, Omari Mandour, and Adam Mandour.
Moses was preceded in death by the love of his life, Diana Kay Kingman, when she passed away in hospice care; his father, Wilbur Kingman; his mother, Rev. Pastor Beatrice Retha Morris, the late pastor of God’s Open Door Church; his nephew, a decorated war hero, SGT Jonathan Paul Kingman, U.S. Army, always remembered; and Terry Hart, other family with God.
Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery with military honors performed by the Richland Co. Joint Veterans Burial Detail.
