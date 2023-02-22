Pamela J. Nitzsche

Pam (Bowers) Nitzsche passed away on February 20, 2023 after a brief battle with cancer.
Left to cherish her life and memory are her two daughters Tina (Jason) Rose, Shelly (Kyle) Johnson, a step son Shane (Sara) Nitzsche, 4 Grandchildren Michael Rose, Brooke and Hannah Johnson, and Callum Nitzsche and her dog, Keebler. She was preceded in death by her husband Dale Nitzsche, and parents Robert and Martha Fry.
She was a 1973 graduate of Clearfork High School. She had many joys in life. Pam loved being outside, if the sun was shining you would be guaranteed to find her in her flower gardens or riding her mower. She had a great sense of humor. She was the best mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, neighbor, and friend to everyone and was always prepared and ready to help anyone in time of need. She will be missed dearly by those that were blessed to be a part of her life.
Pamela’s family will receive friends Friday, February 24, 2023 in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home from 1 pm- 3 pm. Burial to follow at Bellville Cemetery.
