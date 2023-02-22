Snyder_Funeral_Homes_Pamela_J._Nitzsche_78efe1c6-ee8b-4116-90bb-3215306b05d0_img

Pamela J. Nitzsche

Pam (Bowers) Nitzsche passed away on February 20, 2023 after a brief battle with cancer. 

Left to cherish her life and memory are her two daughters Tina (Jason) Rose, Shelly (Kyle) Johnson, a step son Shane (Sara) Nitzsche, 4 Grandchildren Michael Rose, Brooke and Hannah Johnson, and Callum Nitzsche and her dog, Keebler. She was preceded in death by her husband Dale Nitzsche, and parents Robert and Martha Fry.

