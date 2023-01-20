Oma A. Goodman
BUTLER:
In the early morning of January 18, 2023, surrounded by family, Oma Alice Goodman went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior in her Butler home after 92 flourishing years of life.
Born on February 22, 1930 to Dele and Maggie (Salyers) Shelton in Candlewax, Virginia, Oma began her magnificent life of service and hard work.
As a young girl, Oma allowed her curiosity to wander as she spent time in the kitchen with her mother. Helping around the house, Oma quickly discovered her passion for cooking and baking.
Her hardworking spirit carried over into her adult life as she dedicated 21 years to Therm-O-Disc, retiring after working her way up from the custodial team to the Quality Control Department. Following her first retirement, Oma continued work at Hitchman’s Market in the deli and went into her second retirement at age 70.
It was not only in her working life that Oma was diligent and dedicated, she was also committed to her faith and walk with God. For nearly five decades, Oma attended and served Palmyra Church of Christ in the kitchen, in various women’s groups, and as a faithful parishioner. Her devotion extended beyond the walls of the church as she participated in Bible studies, read her Bible and prayed every day, and acted as the Hands and Feet of Jesus in her daily life.
A woman of many talents, Oma had her hand in various actives: a gifted seamstress, she enjoyed quilting and collecting thimbles; an accomplished cook and baker, never disappointing in making everyone’s favorites; an avid reader, always having a book in her hand; and a playful friend, teaching her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren how to play many card games. The most trusted confidant, comforting hand, and loving companion, spending time in Oma’s company was always cherished and loved. She will especially be missed by her fur baby and daily companion, Bailey.
Oma is survived by her daughter Sharon Richards of Butler, sons Jeff Goodman of Butler and David (Cathy) Goodman of Florida; grandchildren Stacy (Lynn) McCown of Volant, Pennsylvania, Luke (Kayla) Goodman of Bellville, Lisa (Mark) Timmer of Mansfield, Melissa (Wayne) Carpenter of Fredericktown, and Samantha Goodman of Columbus; great grandchildren Amara Jose, Mariah Goodman, Bruce Campbell, Lucas Jr. Goodman, Ben Campbell, Noah Goodman, Garrett Lane, Grady Goodman, Hudson Timmer, Eric Shrock, CJ Carpenter, Natalie Carpenter; a sister Barb (John) Faber of Sunbury; and a brother Ira Shelton of Lexington.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ray W. Goodman, sister Frances Lowe and brothers Carson Barton, Bill Barton, Claude Shelton, and Roy Shelton.
Friends may call Monday, January 23, 2023 from 4-7 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where the funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 am. Friends may also call the hour prior to the Tuesday service. Preacher Troy Northrop will officiate and the burial will follow in North Liberty Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Sharon Richards so the family may choose a charity in honor of Oma’s memory.
Funeral home : Snyder of Bellville
