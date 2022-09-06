Okemia Lee Jones, 66, of Lexington, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 in her home. Born March 30, 1954 in Mansfield, she was the daughter of Casey and Annie Colleen (Bryant) Jones.
Okemia had worked for Therm-O-Disc, Essex Wire and Universal Enterprises. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and all animals especially her poodles and her exotic birds. She also enjoyed playing games with her friends on Facebook, reading the Bible and talking about it.
She is survived by her husband Ivan, whom she has spent over 20 years with; her daughter, Bobby Jo Jones; two brothers, Jimmie Wayne Jones and Danny Jones; two sisters, Pamela Gordon and Tammie Sue Goodman; numerous nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Casey Jones, an aunt, Fern Jackson; and a nephew, Danny Jones.
Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County, 3025 Park Avenue West, Ontario, Ohio 44906.
Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
