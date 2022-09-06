Okemia Lee Jones, 66, of Lexington, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 in her home. Born March 30, 1954 in Mansfield, she was the daughter of Casey and Annie Colleen (Bryant) Jones.

Okemia had worked for Therm-O-Disc, Essex Wire and Universal Enterprises. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and all animals especially her poodles and her exotic birds. She also enjoyed playing games with her friends on Facebook, reading the Bible and talking about it.

To plant a tree in memory of Okemia Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

