Norman Paul Shrewsberry, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning, July 9, 2022, at his brother’s home in Barberton. He was born May 6, 1954, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Esther Fay (Logan) and Paul Ray Shrewsberry.
He attended Newhope School and was an honest, reliable, and kind person. He lived his entire life in the Mansfield area. He worked in the maintenance department for Meijer, Stone Container and Catholic Charities. Norman enjoyed fishing, walking and loved his stuffed animals. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Norman is survived by a brother, Ken (Ann) Shrewsberry; a sister, Peggie (Jim) Beighley; two nephews and two nieces, Michelle Shrewsberry, Keith (Traci) Shrewsberry, Krystopher (Sarah) Shrewsberry and Kyrsten (Nathan) Turpin; a great-niece and a great-nephew, Zachary Shrewsberry and Hannah Turpin; an uncle, Harold (Marilyn) Logan; and two aunts, Marcia and Jean Logan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two nephews, Kraig and Kevin Shrewsberry; a sister-in-law, Kathleen Shrewsberry; and three uncles, Donald, Eugene and John Shrewsberry.
The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Open Arms.
