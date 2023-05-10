Norma J. Grillo, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023 peacefully at home in her room surrounded by her children, grandchildren, husband, and sister (her best friend).
Born November 7, 1941 in Mansfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of Paul Leo and Vera Augusta (Pryor) McNeil.
Norma attended Lincoln Heights Grade School, Carpenter Grade School and Appleseed High School. She also went on to receive her GED in the mid 90’s that she was very proud of. She met the love of her life, Frank J. Grillo. Norma and Frank shared 55 years along with five beautiful children. After Frank passed in 2012, Norma was fortunate to meet another wonderful man, Jerry. Norma did not want to be alone. Norma loved to dance and that is where she met Jerry. Norma said “I have been blessed to have married two good men who loved me”.
Jerry and Norma have been married nine years and was very devoted to her.
Norma was a member of Diamond Hill Cathedral for 46 years. Norma loved her God after giving her a great testimony, which she shared with anyone she met. Norma helped clean the ministry and also was a tour guide at The Bible Walk. Norma worked at Apple-A-Day for many years sharing her wonderful testimony and meeting new friends.
She is survived by her children, Debra J. Foulks, Joy Lynn Grillo, Frank A. Grillo, Annette M. (Jim) Lyon and Timothy D. (Nicole) Grillo; her grandchildren, W. Kenny Foulks III, Leslie (Shawn) Robles, Lance Ashcroft, Angela Spino, Charise (Jordan) Ward, Brandon (Brandi) Carson, Megan Davis, Caitlyn (Allen) Meadows, Carissa (Mason) Grillo, Nicholas, Josh Grillo, Alexis Grillo, Kalyn and Brad; her great grandchildren, Kayla, Leah, Adeline, Audrey, Aleena, Camden, Cace, Juliette, Theo and Mila; and two great great grandchildren.
She is also survived by special friends, Carrie and Corina, Khyler, Cayden and Eythan Smith; her step daughters, Emily Thomas and Julie Gantz; her sister, Vera M. Heller of Ontario; her brother, Paul L. (Becky) McNeil of Lakeland, Florida; a brother-in-law, Nino (Sandy) Grillo; and a great number of nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her very much.
In addition to her parents and her first husband, she was preceded in death by her great grandson, Domonic M. Foulks.
Norma also leaves a church family and a number of friends, Julie Hardin, Brenda Nixon and Diane Reed to name a few. Norma was greatly loved by her entire family and she loved with her whole heart.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Diamond Hills Cathedral where visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to the time of the service. Burial in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery will be held at a later date.
