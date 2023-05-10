Debbi_Watkins_Norma_J._Grillo_22275ae7-d8df-4c40-b74b-34d7c015cd5c_img

Norma J. Grillo

Norma J. Grillo, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023 peacefully at home in her room surrounded by her children, grandchildren, husband, and sister (her best friend). 

Born November 7, 1941 in Mansfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of Paul Leo and Vera Augusta (Pryor) McNeil.

