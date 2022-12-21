Angie_Benedict_Nicholas_“Nick”_Andrew_Scharosch_6fbf194a-6e09-4fde-afe5-7b718463200c_img

Nicholas “Nick” Andrew Scharosch

Nicholas “Nick” Andrew Scharosch, 25, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Born on June 6, 1997 in Mansfield, Nick was the son of Andrew Scharosch and Rhonda (Erwin) Yarger.  Nick was a graduate of Lexington High School.  A caring man, Nick never met a stranger and would go out of his way to help anyone.  He had a big heart and freely put others before himself.  Nick was a motorcycle enthusiast, loved road trips taken on the motorcycle, and road racing motorcycles.  Generally anything to do with motorcycles Nick was up for it.  Being outdoors was one of Nick’s favorite things.  He enjoyed kayaking, fishing, hunting, hiking, and taking nature walks.  Nick loved his therapy cat, Spaz.

