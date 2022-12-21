Nicholas “Nick” Andrew Scharosch, 25, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022.
Born on June 6, 1997 in Mansfield, Nick was the son of Andrew Scharosch and Rhonda (Erwin) Yarger. Nick was a graduate of Lexington High School. A caring man, Nick never met a stranger and would go out of his way to help anyone. He had a big heart and freely put others before himself. Nick was a motorcycle enthusiast, loved road trips taken on the motorcycle, and road racing motorcycles. Generally anything to do with motorcycles Nick was up for it. Being outdoors was one of Nick’s favorite things. He enjoyed kayaking, fishing, hunting, hiking, and taking nature walks. Nick loved his therapy cat, Spaz.
He is survived by his father, Andrew Scharosch; his mother and step-father, Rhonda and William Yarger; his siblings, Justin Scharosch and Hannah Munholland; his niece, Hartley Scharosch; his grandparents, Jerry and Janet Scharosch; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carolyn Glass and Ron Erwin.
The family will greet guests from 2:00-4:00 pm on Monday, December 26, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond. Funeral services conducted by Father Jim Halleron will begin at 4:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or to the family.
