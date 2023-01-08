Debbi_Watkins_Nellie_Davis_07de9f81-22ae-4318-ad45-96ddaf01f3a6_img

Nellie Davis

Nellie Davis, 92, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after a lengthy illness.

She was born and raised in West Virginia and was the eldest of ten children. She was a beautiful soul that was loved by everyone that had ever met her. Nellie was a devout Christian who loved the Lord and cherished her family. She collected wind chimes, and loved church hymns, reading and cooking.

To plant a tree in memory of Nellie Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.