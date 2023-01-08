Nellie Davis, 92, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after a lengthy illness.
She was born and raised in West Virginia and was the eldest of ten children. She was a beautiful soul that was loved by everyone that had ever met her. Nellie was a devout Christian who loved the Lord and cherished her family. She collected wind chimes, and loved church hymns, reading and cooking.
Nellie is survived by her daughters, Jeannie Shrock (Bryan Anthony) and Debbie Casdorph, both of Mansfield, and Diane Payne of Charleston, WV; grandchildren, Brandie Davis and Amy Cooper of Mansfield, Kaylee Shrock and Amber Pugh of Columbus, OH, Michelle Cooper of Smithville, MO, Kim Casdorph, Craig Casdorph and Travis Payne of Charleston, WV; sisters, Drema Green of Marmet, WV, Tootie Britton and Karen Richards of Charleston, WV, Beverly C. Layne of Santee, SC, and Colleen Clendenin of Jacksonville, AR; great-grandchildren, Addison, Noah, Brooke, Colton, Caleb, Leila, Taraye, Ava, Rayven (Kaiden), Gavin, Gracelyn, David and Corey; special friends, Ginger Hale, Adam Baker, Lisa Weikle, Rosalie Ridgely, and Janet and Gary Schlupp; and numerous other family members.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eugene Davis; sons, Rick and Rodney Casdorph; parents, Goldie and Brady Clendenin; brothers, Hewitt and Odell Clendenin; and sisters, Helen Lanham, Lilly Pritt and Bobbie Mallion.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service honoring her life will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Dave Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.