Nathaniel Levi Young, age 48, passed away early Friday morning, January 13, 2023, at Avita Health System-Ontario Hospital. He was born October 9, 1974, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Tonya (Ivy) and Carlos Young.
Nate was known by many nicknames including Nathan, Dogmeat, Uncle Grandpa, Tater and Babe, he loved his family and was loved back immensely. He owned his own construction business and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Whether it was going to concerts or going on a cruise, Nate was always up for an adventure as long as he didn’t have to plan it. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. His dogs, Maya and Willow, were constant companions. Nate followed the mantra of Willie Nelson and 420. He married Denise Duniver, the love of his life, whom he knew his entire life and would do anything for her.
He is survived by his wife of 5½ years, Denise Young; four children, Nathan (Ashley) Young Jr., Ashley Fields, James (Sami Tracey) Fields Jr. and Colton (Crystal Kaser) Fields; a bonus daughter, Amanda Young; ten grandchildren, Zayn, Zoey, Caden, Mason, Elliott, Mady, Trisha, Isaac, Brayleigh, and Nova; a brother, Allen (Lyndsay) Young; a sister, Shaleah (James) Mullins; uncles, Tim (Sue) Ivy and Mike (Brenda) Ivy; special cousins, Adam Ivy and Joshua (Nicole) Ivy, who married Nate and Denise; numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins; lifelong best friends, Brad and Anna Wade; extra best friends, Packy and Sam Underwood; and too many other friends to list. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eugene and Janice Ivy; and his father-in-law, Charles “Chuckles” Duniver.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. in the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. Memorial contributions may be made in care of the family.
