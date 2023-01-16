Debbi_Watkins_Nathaniel_Levi_Young_78d5661b-aeb6-4a78-a813-0cd2db90ab5f_img

Nathaniel Levi Young

Nathaniel Levi Young, age 48, passed away early Friday morning, January 13, 2023, at Avita Health System-Ontario Hospital. He was born October 9, 1974, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Tonya (Ivy) and Carlos Young.

Nate was known by many nicknames including Nathan, Dogmeat, Uncle Grandpa, Tater and Babe, he loved his family and was loved back immensely. He owned his own construction business and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Whether it was going to concerts or going on a cruise, Nate was always up for an adventure as long as he didn’t have to plan it. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. His dogs, Maya and Willow, were constant companions. Nate followed the mantra of Willie Nelson and 420. He married Denise Duniver, the love of his life, whom he knew his entire life and would do anything for her.

