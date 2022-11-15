Michael_Lancaster_Nancy__Lois_Jackson_112226f5-15fe-4d36-b344-249b99c936e3_img

Nancy Lois Jackson

Nancy Lois Jackson passed away peacefully in her own home November 10, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born October 6,1934 in Marietta, Ohio.

Nancy was vivacious, outgoing and caring. She played the bassoon beautifully and was featured in the Cuyahoga Symphony in Cuyahoga Falls in 1961. Nancy was also a fantastic golfer and won many golf tournaments to help pay for her education at The Ohio State University Nursing School, where she met her husband Bruce.

