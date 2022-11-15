Nancy Lois Jackson passed away peacefully in her own home November 10, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born October 6,1934 in Marietta, Ohio.
Nancy was vivacious, outgoing and caring. She played the bassoon beautifully and was featured in the Cuyahoga Symphony in Cuyahoga Falls in 1961. Nancy was also a fantastic golfer and won many golf tournaments to help pay for her education at The Ohio State University Nursing School, where she met her husband Bruce.
While Nancy called Mansfield home for 58 years, she spent her life traveling around the world, exploring hundreds of countries. When she wasn’t adventuring, Nancy was active in the community through the Mansfield Garden Club, various bridge groups, and volunteered at Methodist Mansfield Auxiliary. She kept up with her many friends and family throughout her life, especially online where she remained close with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren even when they moved states away.
Nancy was described as “integral” to those who loved her. At every stage of life, she made it a priority to stay in touch with others and keep updates on their life changes, experiences and more. She gave 100 percent of herself to the people she cared about.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Eleanor Beagle and her son, Bill Jackson. She will be deeply missed by her husband, Bruce, her daughters Julie (Jeff) Busemeyer, Carol (George) Reece, Ellie (Tom) Arnold, grandchildren Abram, Tyler (Kristen) and Mack Reece; Davis, Mallory, Amelia and Max Arnold and 5 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may given to Kingwood Center Gardens, a place Nancy loved very much.
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society assisted the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.