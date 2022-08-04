Nancy L. Shafer passed away August 1,2022 surrounded by her family.
She was born Oct. 3, 1930, in Jamestown New York to Morris and Minnie Phillips.
She grew up in the Chautauqua Lake region, attending Jamestown High School, Jamestown Community College and moving on to Bowling Green State University. She received a degree in Social Work which began an incredible lifelong passion serving people in need. Nancy met and married Theodore (Ted) Shafer during her college career. They began raising a family in Bowling Green, Ohio before moving to Mt. Liberty and finally settling in Mt. Vernon after Ted took a job with Marathon Petroleum. She began working for the Mt. Vernon Developmental Center in 1963, retiring in 1994. There she assisted in the formation of group homes throughout the state so the residents could be an integral part of society.
Once she retired, Nancy began traveling all over the world. Visiting the Vatican multiple times. Scotland, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, the Canadian Maritimes and of course England from which most of her family emigrated. She loved to travel, going to many states including Oregon to visit family. Right after retirement she also remained active in the Adult Day Care at the center, She served on the boards at Knox County Hospice, MOTA, and the Red Cross. She volunteered with meals on wheels. She was a charter member of Civitan and a member of the VFW ladies Auxiliary.
Nancy consciously converted to Catholicism. She was a devout member of St. Vincent De Paul Church and served on the Parish Council. Her faith was very important, as all five of her sons served as alter boys. She was one of the original female communion servers in the church.
The affect she had on so many people will go on forever. Her kindness, love and sweetness were rare qualities that everyone who ever met her would know. Nancy could take a difficult situation and make it easy. When asked about her success in moving residents to individual care at the Mt. Vernon Developmental Center she said “ The real secret is working with them. Its not a factory where everybody is the same” That was who she was.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ted, her daughter Mary Lang (Dick) and grandson Calib Lang. She is survived by her sons: Jim, Tom (Sheree), Joe. Mike, and Tim (Jorge). Grandchildren Jackson (Courtney), Nathan (Adelfa), Joey, Jake (Emily), Drew (Jen), Lindsey Peinert (Jason), Jen Kelly (Chris), Holly Reed (Anthony), Hilary Switz (Alex), Dan Lang (Amber), Jed Lang, Austin Lang, Isaac Lang, Great grandchildren Jimmy, Gavyn, Tiffany, Kimberly, Hadley, Beckett, Baker, Vera, Grady, Will, Lilly, Dylan, Wyatt, Mason, Eli , Myles ,Sierra, Taylor Connor, Sydney, Dalton and Branson.
She leaves many close friends behind including but not limited to: The late Mary Williams, the late Barb Chadwick, the late Shirley Hillier the late Evelyn Kolz. Pat Csaba, Marie Poe, Jesse Hanna, Judy Smith were important to her daily life. Terry Kunkle who always brought her communion, helped her maintain her deep ties to the Catholic faith.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Snyder Funeral Home – Lasater Chapel, 11337 Upper Gilchrist Rd. in Mount Vernon. Where a Rosary service will follow. A Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, August 9, 2022 – 10:00 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Father Mark J. Hammond as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, the family asked all donations to go to St. Vincent De Paul School’s general fund.
Funeral home : Snyder Funeral Homes
