Nancy Jane Blackford, 88, of Perrysville passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Kingston of Ashland.
Nancy was born in Rudolph, Ohio on March 14, 1934. She married Edwin H. Blackford on June 15, 1958 and he preceded her in death on February 23, 2020.
After graduation, Nancy furthered her education receiving her bachelor's and then her master's degree at Bowling Green State University. Nancy worked as a elementary teacher for several school districts over the years which included Lucas, Perrysville, and Mansfield. She was a member of the Perrysville Baptist Church where she played many big roles but was especially fond of her duties as being the treasurer. Nancy loved to travel with her late husband Ed to many different countries. In her free time, you would often find Nancy working on her crossword puzzles.
Nancy is survived by a son, Ethan (Amy) Blackford of Perrysville; two grandsons, Brandon Blackford and Erik Blackford.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edwin Blackford; and a brother, Robert Richardson.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline, Ohio with Howard Burnett officiating. Burial will follow in Sandusky Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Perrysville Baptist Church.
Those wishing to share a memory of Nancy or send condolences to the Blackford family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Nancy Jane Blackford.
Funeral home : schneider-gompf funeral home, crestline
