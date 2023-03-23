Eric_Sparks_Nancy_Herman_30fe9b8f-e483-48f2-9700-36f83a091753_img

Nancy Herman

Nancy Carol Bartz Herman passed away March 22, 2023, after a brief illness. She was 85. Nancy was a lifelong Galion resident who graduated from Galion High School. She also graduated from Capital University with a degree in Music Education and a minor in Vocal Performance and was a member of Capital’s Chapel Choir. Nancy earned a master’s degree in Education from the Bowling Green State University.

Nancy was a dedicated Galion teacher, retiring after 35 years of teaching. She taught in all of the Galion elementary schools throughout her career. She taught many grade levels but 5th grade was her favorite. The best time of her school day was when she could read books to her class after recess.

