Nancy Carol Bartz Herman passed away March 22, 2023, after a brief illness. She was 85. Nancy was a lifelong Galion resident who graduated from Galion High School. She also graduated from Capital University with a degree in Music Education and a minor in Vocal Performance and was a member of Capital’s Chapel Choir. Nancy earned a master’s degree in Education from the Bowling Green State University.
Nancy was a dedicated Galion teacher, retiring after 35 years of teaching. She taught in all of the Galion elementary schools throughout her career. She taught many grade levels but 5th grade was her favorite. The best time of her school day was when she could read books to her class after recess.
Nancy acquired a love of music and theater in her childhood that never stopped. She enjoyed watching, performing in, and directing choirs and plays. She was one of the founding members of the Galion Community Theater and performed in numerous plays throughout the area over the years.
Nancy is survived by her children Roger (Sherry) Bartz, Christine (Timothy) Snider, Thad Herman, Stacey (Joe) Dorant, Nicci (Matt) Hanewald; grandchildren Alec and Drew Bartz, Ryan, Gabby and Olivia Herman, and Emily and Thomas Hanewald; sister Elaine Hottenroth of Galion, and also special friends Sandy Baldy and Mary Kingseed.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Stanley L. Herman, parents Earl and Helen Hottenroth, and brother E. Richard Hottenroth.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Crawford County Humane Society or The Galion Community Theater in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Nancy Herman, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes
