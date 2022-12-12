Nancy Courser

Nancy Lee (Whitcomb) Courser, 74, of Navarre passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Canton, after a brief illness.
The daughter of Yeatts and Pauline (Trimmer) Whitcomb, Nancy was born October 30, 1948, in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Nancy moved with her family to Florida in her childhood where they settled in Clearwater. She graduated from Clearwater High School and went on to become a Registered Nurse (RN) after attending the Gordon Keller School of Nursing in Tampa, Florida.
Always giving to others in selfless and humble service, Nancy was very passionate about her career in nursing. The last 25 years of her career was in Hospice at both the Hospice of Knox County in Mount Vernon, Ohio, and the Hospice Care Center in Fairlawn, Ohio. End-of-life care to patients and families gave her personal fulfillment and joy.
Nancy also found joy and hope in her salvation through Jesus Christ. She was active in Church of God congregations in both Florida and Ohio, and enjoyed serving as Sunday School teacher, singing in church choirs, and volunteering wherever needed.
She most enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, from attending basketball and volleyball games to family gatherings for birthdays and holidays. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband during retirement including numerous trips and cruises, especially time spent at the family cottage in Vermont.
She is survived by 5 children: Wesley (Patti) Courser of Mansfield, David (Kendra) Courser of Bolivar, Wendy (Timothy) Groff of Ashland, Mark Courser of Mansfield, and Andrew (Jacey) Courser of Lore City; 14 grandchildren, Dakota (Angie), Justin, Deborah, Baylee, Nathan, Lucas, Bryce, Claire, Bryn, Anna, Lane, Lincoln, Lucy, and Landyn; and 2 great-grandchildren Ellie and Oliver. In addition, a beloved sister Jeanne of Tampa, Florida and sister-in-law Regina of Riviera Beach, Florida.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Bill in 2020, her parents and brother Ron, sister-in-law Beverly, and brother-in-law BJ.
Calling hours will be held Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 2 pm – 4 pm at the Marion Avenue Chapel of the Snyder Funeral Home in Mansfield where her funeral will be held immediately following at 4pm. The funeral will be streamed on Facebook Live via the Snyder Funeral home Facebook page. A private graveside interment for immediate family on Monday will be at Mansfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio.
