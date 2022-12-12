Susan_Nancy_Courser_d94f08d3-e8b6-4aee-b3fe-34d1a9fc62f4_img

Nancy Courser

Nancy Lee (Whitcomb) Courser, 74, of Navarre passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Canton, after a brief illness.

The daughter of Yeatts and Pauline (Trimmer) Whitcomb, Nancy was born October 30, 1948, in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Nancy moved with her family to Florida in her childhood where they settled in Clearwater. She graduated from Clearwater High School and went on to become a Registered Nurse (RN) after attending the Gordon Keller School of Nursing in Tampa, Florida.

