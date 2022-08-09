Nancy A. Everly

Nancy Ann Everly, 73, Crestline, passed away on August 5, 2022, at Grant Medical Center, Columbus.
Nancy was born on September 3, 1948, in Oneida, NY to the late, Harold and Eva (Potye) Best. Nancy married Joseph Everly on October 24, 1987, and he preceded her in death on November 17, 2014.
Nancy graduated from Ashland High School, Class of 1966. She was a Co-Proprietor of J&M Trading Post in Leesville, was her own boss as a typesetter and she most recently worked at the Crestline Advocate writing the “Through the Years” column. Volunteering was a large part of Nancy’s life. She spent many hours at the Lowe-Volk Park, Mansfield Civil War Show, Crestline Historical Society, and the Ohio State Reformatory giving tours. Nancy enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting, and finding good deals at auctions and thrift shops. She adored the time spent with her two dogs and cat. Nancy cherished the “Best Fest”, the bi-annual family reunion in Durhamville, NY.
Nancy is survived by her companion; Mark Havens, Ashland; daughter, Sarah Myers, Cortland, son, Chad Bucklew, Leesville, stepson, Zak Everly, East Sound, WA; numerous Amish “grandchildren” who were friends with very close family ties for two generations; brother, Jon (Christine) Best, Lexington, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and spouse, Nancy is preceded in death by her brother, Jim (Roberta) Best, and her sister, Janet Metz.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lowe-Volk Park or No Paws Left Behind, in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Nancy or send condolences to the Everly family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Nancy Ann Everly.
Funeral home : Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St. Crestline, OH 44827
