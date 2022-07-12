Myron Edward DeLaney, 85, of Mansfield, passed away on Monday, the 11th of July 2022.
Myron was born in Mansfield, Ohio on July 6th, 1937, to the late Roger and Audra DeLaney. Myron graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1955, where he met his wife Mary Lou while playing in the school’s marching band. They married on December 2nd that year and were married for 60 years before Mary Lou passed away in 2017. Myron moved his family to Ontario, Ohio in 1964 where he lived the rest of his life. As a young man, he attended the First English Lutheran Church in Mansfield.
Myron served his country in the Air National Guard and worked for Chris Reining Painting, and Hollingsworth Tire before he was recruited to be an agent by State Farm Insurance. Myron operated a State Farm Agency on Lexington Avenue for over 35 years and enjoyed giving personal and caring service to his clients. DeLaney was one of the top agents in Ohio for several years. Many friends still today remember receiving “The Talk” they had at 16 years old. Myron was also a proud member of the Mansfield Sertoma Club, serving hearing impaired children in need.
Myron loved to fish, hunt and spend quality time with his family. On any given day you would find him fishing at Clearfork, Mifflin or Lake Erie. He loved bass fishing or trolling for walleye. He also fished for several years in bass tournaments across Ohio. He learned to fish from his father, who would take him to local lakes and Lion and Fish Lake in Michigan annually to fill the freezer with bass and crappies. The family held a perch fry every summer at Bay Point, where they had a summer home.
Everyone who hunted or fished with Myron learned something about the sport and its little secrets to success. A true sportsman, Myron loved to be in the out-of-doors, hunting whatever was in season. Ducks, deer, coons, rabbits, squirrels, turkeys - all delicacies that graced the family dinner table throughout the years. Consistency and dependability were his trademark. He built duck blinds in the fall in preparation for the season at Mifflin. His love and dedication for the sport lasted thru the years and he always had a great story to tell about each adventure.
He loved spending his time with family and friends, and you could always find him at Mansfield Restaurant. Anyone that knew him would often hear him say things like “Glad you got a chance to see me” and “Catch ya later”. Myron always prided himself on being a good father. He was the rock for his family and will be missed.
Left to cherish his memory are daughter Myrona DeLaney of Irvine, CA (Jim Whitson), sons Mark (Beth) DeLaney of Ontario, OH, Matthew (Suzanne) DeLaney of Toledo, OH, and Michael (Susan) DeLaney of Bellville, OH, nine (9) grandchildren – Melissa, Mark II, Emma, Hunter, Audra, Logan, Molly, Trenton and Liam - and five great-grandchildren – Ethan, Evan, Addyson, Joslyn and Raelyn – as well as grandchildren Taylor Schwein, Hunter and Sarah Phelps. Myron also leaves behind a special friend in Brandi Taylor.
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his wife’s parents, Maurice and Doris Horn, sisters-in-law, Patricia Plenge, Della Roberts, Charlene Roberts, and Charlotte Roberts and brothers-in-law Victor Roberts, Sam Roberts and Reggie Roberts.
Special thanks to the many doctors, nurses, and hospice workers from The Good Shephard and the UH Samaritan Hospital who provided care and support with such dignity for Myron and his family.
The family will receive friends from 9:00AM – 11:00AM on Friday, July 15th, 2022, with services immediately following at 11:00AM with Reverend Sipes at the Home of the Ontario Wappner Funeral Home, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road. Interment will take place at the Mansfield Cemetery with full Military Honors. The family welcomes friends for a Joy of Life luncheon, which will take place immediately following the burial at the Life Celebration and Reception Center, 129 S. Main Street, Mansfield OH.
Donations can be made to the Honor Guard Fund, Bellville American Legion or the Mansfield Sertoma Club.
