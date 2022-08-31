Jordyn_Schaich_Myrna_Sue_Seaman_4e33dcd1-ed58-400d-aa0d-b952db9be31c_img

Myrna Sue Seaman

Myrna Sue Seaman, age 74, a lifelong resident of Shelby, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022 after a short illness at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital’s Hospice Unit.

Myrna was born on February 20, 1948 in Shelby to the late Donald Paul and Clara Belle (Sisinger) Knee and was a 1966 graduate of Shelby High School. Following high school, Myrna began a career with Shelby Mutual Insurance Company where she was employed for 27 years until its closing. At that time, a forced career change brought her into the medical coding field at MedCentral Mansfield Hospital where she worked for 15 years until her retirement.

