Myrna Sue Seaman, age 74, a lifelong resident of Shelby, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022 after a short illness at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital’s Hospice Unit.
Myrna was born on February 20, 1948 in Shelby to the late Donald Paul and Clara Belle (Sisinger) Knee and was a 1966 graduate of Shelby High School. Following high school, Myrna began a career with Shelby Mutual Insurance Company where she was employed for 27 years until its closing. At that time, a forced career change brought her into the medical coding field at MedCentral Mansfield Hospital where she worked for 15 years until her retirement.
A lifelong avid reader, one of Myrna’s first jobs was working at Marvin Memorial Library. She was a lover of all animals, especially her many cats she adopted throughout her life. Myrna thoroughly enjoyed her retirement and, along with her husband, Art, volunteered many years at the Richland County Fair, attended coffee groups, and loved visiting with friends. She also enjoyed listening to music- collecting many records and CDs.
On September 6, 1972, Myrna married her husband of nearly 50 years, Arthur W. Seaman and he survives. Also surviving are her daughter: Michelle (James) Bryson of Pine Knoll Shores, NC; granddaughters: Kathryn “Katie” Bryson and Margaret “Maggie” Bryson; other relatives and many friends. Myrna was preceded in death by her parents.
Family and friends are welcome on Friday, September 2, 2022 from 11 am – 1 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby where a procession to Oakland Cemetery will immediately follow calling hours. Graveside services will take place at Oakland Cemetery upon the procession arrival from the funeral home (around 1:15 pm). Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice or The Richland County Humane Society.
