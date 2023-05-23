Muriel Babcock

Muriel Fisher Babcock died in her home with her family May 19, 2023 at the age of 98. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 23, 1925, the daughter of Harry C. and Alberta May Fisher, the sister of Ronald. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati in sociology in 1947 and the College-Conservatory of Music in Cincinnati in music in 1949. She attended Miami University to obtain her teaching license in special education and taught special education for several decades. She was a church organist/choir director until her retirement at the age of 91 and she taught piano lessons throughout her life, including a lesson she shared the final week of her life.
In 1951, Muriel married Donald Wellington Babcock, a musical director and school administrator and they had four children; Bruce, Holly, Benjamin, and Heather. The couple encouraged their children in innumerable musical pursuits. She participated in PEO, the American Federation of Music Clubs, and supported Main Street United Methodist Church with her music, mission leadership, and membership. In 2016, she moved to Vermont with Holly to join Heather, her husband, Mike, and their family.
Muriel’s remarkable musical accomplishments were surpassed by her loving temperament. Her family is thankful to God for her love in our lives and we praise God that He has provided the joy of eternal life for Muriel not on her merits which could never have been sufficient but through Christ’s forgiveness on the cross alone.
Muriel was predeceased by her father and mother, her brother, and her husband, Don. She is survived by her son Bruce (Sally) Babcock of California, her daughter, Holly Babcock, of Vermont, her son, Ben Babcock, of Idaho, and her daughter, Heather (Mike) Battig of Vermont; grandchildren, Evangeline (Scott) Kemp, Samuel (Deidra) Babcock, Katherine (Benjamin) Ditzel; all of California, Bethany (Gilbert) Ramseur of South Carolina, Susanna (Hunter) Selg of Minnesota, Kelsa (Philip) Graybill of Pennsylvania, Caleb Battig (Roisin O’Dowd) of Pennsylvania, and Julianna Battig (Marc Hachey) of Vermont; and 9 great-grandchildren: Savannah, Carter, Sophia, Samantha, Samuel, Lily, Oliver, Ruthie, and Atlas.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held Saturday, May 27; 10:30 am at Mansfield Memorial Park in Ontario, Ohio followed by a lunch reception. A memorial service to remember her life will be held at Christ Memorial Church in Williston, Vermont on Wednesday, July 5 at 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lighthouse Bible Church, a church plant pastored by Scott Kemp, husband of Muriel’s grandchild, Evangeline. Muriel lovingly supported their ministry for many years and would be honored by your contributions in her remembrance. Donations may be given online at https://missionaries.namb.net/full/christofer-kemp/ or sent by check made out to the North American Mission Board with “TRCWUA-Kemp,Scott” in the memo line and mailed to North American Mission Board, PO Box 116543, Atlanta, GA 30368-6543.
