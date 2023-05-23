Heather_Battig_Muriel_Babcock_6ed7fadb-23d3-450e-af0a-5afa6fc77f31_img

Muriel Babcock

Muriel Fisher Babcock died in her home with her family May 19, 2023 at the age of 98. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 23, 1925, the daughter of Harry C. and Alberta May Fisher, the sister of Ronald. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati in sociology in 1947 and the College-Conservatory of Music in Cincinnati in music in 1949. She attended Miami University to obtain her teaching license in special education and taught special education for several decades. She was a church organist/choir director until her retirement at the age of 91 and she taught piano lessons throughout her life, including a lesson she shared the final week of her life.

In 1951, Muriel married Donald Wellington Babcock, a musical director and school administrator and they had four children; Bruce, Holly, Benjamin, and Heather. The couple encouraged their children in innumerable musical pursuits. She participated in PEO, the American Federation of Music Clubs, and supported Main Street United Methodist Church with her music, mission leadership, and membership. In 2016, she moved to Vermont with Holly to join Heather, her husband, Mike, and their family.

