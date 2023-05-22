Debbi_Watkins_Monroe_G._Lewis_59c63565-1cda-4ce5-bf21-b9f94c1f97cc_img

Monroe G. Lewis

Monroe G. Lewis, age 81, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. 

He was born January 11, 1942, to the late Carlie and Nellie (Hunt) Lewis. Monroe was a proud veteran of the US Army serving in the Vietnam War. He was employed at Geyers and Taylor Market for over 25 years. Monroe retired from Madison Schools where he worked as a bus driver and custodian for more than 20 years.

