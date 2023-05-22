Monroe G. Lewis, age 81, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
He was born January 11, 1942, to the late Carlie and Nellie (Hunt) Lewis. Monroe was a proud veteran of the US Army serving in the Vietnam War. He was employed at Geyers and Taylor Market for over 25 years. Monroe retired from Madison Schools where he worked as a bus driver and custodian for more than 20 years.
Monroe so loved his family and the Lord. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards, fishing, church and wintering in Florida with his many friends. He was a member of the Shiloh #544 Masonic Lodge, F & AM.
Monroe is survived by his loving wife, Carol Pagani Lewis; son, Gary (Amanda) Iceman; daughter, Kelly Spencer; step son, Shane (Carla) Spencer; eight grandchildren, Nicole (Mike) Rhinehart, Taylor (Jackie) Iceman, Andrew Iceman, Kevin Stamper, Timothy (Brittany) Heichel, Shanna (Tony) Willis, Jessie Spencer, and Bruce Spencer; special friends, Buttons Blevins and Mike Yahney; twelve great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bill Fellure; sister-in-law, Anoka Jane Lewis; and numerous loved family members including many nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Kelly Lewis and Joe Lewis; and two sisters, Ellen Hursh and Verlene Fellure.
A private memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario is honored to serve the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.