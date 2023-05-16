Eric_Young_Molly_Roy_a213cf54-afc8-4301-a760-efb401bb2b2a_img

Molly Roy

Molly L. Roy, age 73, of Butler passed away peacefully Saturday, May 13, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Molly was born October 2, 1949 to Earl R. and Jean (Sebring) Wendland and was raised in Mansfield.  She graduated from Malabar High School in 1967.

