Molly L. Roy, age 73, of Butler passed away peacefully Saturday, May 13, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Molly was born October 2, 1949 to Earl R. and Jean (Sebring) Wendland and was raised in Mansfield. She graduated from Malabar High School in 1967.
She was employed by United Telephone Company, during which time she met the love of her life, Bob, whom she was happily married to for 49 years.
After leaving United Telephone, Molly started a family and spent most of her life as a homemaker. Her greatest joy was hosting family for various get-togethers and holidays and cooking fabulous meals for them. She also loved her collie dogs, Misty and Tanner, scrapbooking and collecting knick-knacks.
Molly is survived by her three daughters: Heather (Clark); Nicole (Mike); and Shanna, three grandchildren: Megan; Ashley; and Brandon, two great-grandchildren: Bentley and Savannah, sister Suzanne Krams (Mark), brother Steve Wendland (Denise) and several in-laws: Becky; Jan; Melody; and Heidi as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bob Roy, brother Jerry Wendland, nephews Todd Wendland, Michael Kurtz and Robert Roy and in-laws Lorraine Yoder and Tony Roy.
Friends may call Thursday May 18, 2023 from 1:00- 3:00 Pm at the Snyder Bellville Funeral Home 81 Mill Street Bellville with a graveside service to follow at Zion Four Corners Cemetery.
Snyder Funeral Homes
Funeral home : Snyder Bellville Funeral Home
