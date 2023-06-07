Angie_Benedict_Molly_“MeMaw”_Jane_Dials_669b434d-e24e-480a-8f5f-05cb3e92e7d3_img

Molly “MeMaw” Jane Dials

Molly “MeMaw” Jane Dials, 66, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at her home.

Molly was born on April 9, 1957 in Mansfield, Ohio.  She was the daughter of John Bill Adkins and Judith (Strickland) Myers.  Molly worked for many years at Walmart in Ontario in the bakery and deli departments.  For Molly, her life revolved around her family, and the bond they shared was strong, passionate and unwavering.  She cherished time spent with her grandchildren and making memories with her great-grandchildren.  Thankful for the online church services, Molly worshipped from home with her church, Belmont Community Church.  An animal lover, Molly loved her fur babies, her dog, Shailey and her cat, Thomas.  She enjoyed crocheting and cheering for her favorite teams; the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns.

