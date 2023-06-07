Molly “MeMaw” Jane Dials, 66, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at her home.
Molly was born on April 9, 1957 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of John Bill Adkins and Judith (Strickland) Myers. Molly worked for many years at Walmart in Ontario in the bakery and deli departments. For Molly, her life revolved around her family, and the bond they shared was strong, passionate and unwavering. She cherished time spent with her grandchildren and making memories with her great-grandchildren. Thankful for the online church services, Molly worshipped from home with her church, Belmont Community Church. An animal lover, Molly loved her fur babies, her dog, Shailey and her cat, Thomas. She enjoyed crocheting and cheering for her favorite teams; the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns.
She leaves behind her children, Andrew (Amber) Dials, Bridgette (Brian) Olar, and Cozetta (Paul Dennison) Dials-Branch; her stepmom, “Udder Mudder” Flora Adkins; her siblings; Rhonda Marhulik, David (Andi) King, Kathy (Darrell) Elkins, Sissy Sherman, April Griffey-Dean, and Elton (Jessica) Dean; her grandchildren, Conner Dials, Kyrstan Barber, Kelsie Barber, Kimberlyn Olar, Brailyn Ellis, Morgan Branch, Brooklyn Conley, Kyler Conley, and Branson Conley; great-grandchildren, Adalynn, Henzleigh, Layton, Maverick, Emma, Bryan, Harmony, Avrian, Auoryiea, Kasen, Sophia, Masen, Kensley, and Keilani; special niece, Mollie “Little Mollie” Adkins; and many other cherished family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Timothy Dials; her brothers, Billy Adkins, Johnny Adkins, and Rodney Sherman; brothers-in-law, John Dials and Bill Dials; sisters-in-law, Carol Thompson and Linda Dials; special aunt, “Uncle” Ruth Arnett; and her beloved pets, Bailey, Shadow, and Chase.
Services are pending at this time. Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield is honored to serve the Dials family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.