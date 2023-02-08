Molly Beach, 40, of Galion passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home surrounded by her family and friends after a 3 1/2 year battle with cancer.
Born October 18, 1982 in Galion, she was the daughter of William “Bill” Beach and Kathleen J. (Miller) Beach–Price.
Molly was a hard-working, loving and giving person. She absolutely loved people and that served her well as she worked at Granny’s Kitchen in Galion for several years. Molly was a graduate of Galion High School in 2001 and was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. In her free time, Molly enjoyed Disney movies and this past summer was able to experience a Disney Cruise.
In addition to her mother Kathy, she is also survived by a daughter, Paige Beach; two sisters, Melanie (Brett) Griffin of Huntersville, N.C. and Beth (Chris) Bailey of Shaker Heights; six nieces; uncle, Chuck (Lynne) Miller of Bucyrus and maternal step-grandmother, Margaret Ann Myers of Bucyrus.
In addition to her father, Bill, Molly was preceded in death by her step-dad, Mike Price.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833. A funeral service will be held Monday, February 13, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church 746 Cherry Street Galion, Ohio with Pastors Ben Weisbrod and Ash Welch officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, The Wilds or St. Paul United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Molly Beach, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Funeral home : Snyder Funeral Home
