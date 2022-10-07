Moina Beulah (Hirst) Miller, 87, of Mansfield, was called home to heaven, on Thursday, October 6, 2022.
Moina was loved by all who knew her and was adored dearly by her immediate and extended family and dear, sweet friends. She had an infectious laugh, mischievous smile, and always a kind word. Moina was an active member of Mansfield Baptist Temple. She loved the St. Louis Cardinals, attending church and school sports events, especially for her grandkids and “church kids”, spending time with friends and family, and reading. Moina loved fiercely and teased gently. She is remembered and honored by so many as thoughtful, sweet, talkative, and spunky.
Moina was born August 16, 1935, in Pleasant Hill, IL, to Carrol Alfred Sylvester and Beulah Teresa (Becker) Hirst.
Moina is survived by her children, Floyd (Christine) Miller, Jr. of KY, Teresa Howe of TX, Sharon (John) Neyer of CT, and Rhonda (John) Hoover of OH; grandchildren, Tera (John) Keener of TX, Nolan (Phoebe) Neyer of OH, Kinzie (David) Penachio and Mariah (Larry) Schmidt both of CT, Morgan (Thomas) Darrah of MO, Kaylea (Brian) Yeager of TX, and Trenton and Zane Hoover, both of OH; beloved great-grandchildren, Marcail, Dakoda, August, Perry, Brayden, Addison, and Kit; brother, Kenneth Hirst; and numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Moina was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Orville Miller, Sr.; her parents; one sister and four brothers; and several in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
Our hearts are truly broken by her passing, but we are resting in the Hope and Promise of Heaven, and that we will see her again one Glorious Day.
Calling hours will be from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. and from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the funeral home with Pastor Robert J. Kurtz officiating. Burial will take place in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, OH at 2:00 p.m.
