Moina Beulah (Hirst) Miller

Moina Beulah (Hirst) Miller, 87, of Mansfield, was called home to heaven, on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Moina was loved by all who knew her and was adored dearly by her immediate and extended family and dear, sweet friends. She had an infectious laugh, mischievous smile, and always a kind word. Moina was an active member of Mansfield Baptist Temple. She loved the St. Louis Cardinals, attending church and school sports events, especially for her grandkids and “church kids”, spending time with friends and family, and reading.  Moina loved fiercely and teased gently.  She is remembered and honored by so many as thoughtful, sweet, talkative, and spunky.

