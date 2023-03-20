Mildred Sue Shade, 84 years old, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away after battling a long illness, on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Arbors of Mifflin Nursing Home.
She was born November 20, 1938 in Twilight, West Virginia, to the late Jack and Holly Henderson. Mildred lived in Mansfield, Ohio most of her life and worked for Stan’s Restaurant, People’s Hospital and retired several years ago from MedCentral Mansfield (Ohio Health) Hospital, where she was a housekeeper.
She couldn’t wait for springtime to go out in the woods to hunt morel mushrooms and then frying them up to eat. Spring also made her excited to put her big garden in and then she enjoyed canning stuff from pickles to hot veggie mix. She always made chocolate chip cookies that her son and granddaughter loved. Hands down all her family and anyone who tried her homemade lasagna absolutely loved it! Mildred loved having bird feeders, filling them, and then watching all the birds come to them.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Anita Collins of Mansfield; son, Bryan (Tracy) Shade of Mansfield; granddaughters, Kayla (Stephan) Ennis of Virginia, Kara Miller of Lexington, and Haylee Shade of Mansfield; three great-grandsons, Trenton, Colton, and Grayson Ennis of Virginia; one sister, Beulah “Boots” Henderson of West Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Shade; and a sister, Betty Cook.
Bryan, Tracy Shade and family would like to express a big thank you to Anita Collins for staying and living with her mom 24/7 to be a caregiver to her.
A private graveside service will be held for immediate family per Mildred’s request, where she will be laid to rest by her late husband, Richard Shade, at Oak Grove Memorial Park in Lexington, Ohio.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, is handling the arrangements.
