Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Mildred_Sue_Shade_7ad2a613-5ab1-47c2-9908-56cb165ae684_img

Mildred Sue Shade

Mildred Sue Shade, 84 years old, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away after battling a long illness, on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Arbors of Mifflin Nursing Home. 

She was born November 20, 1938 in Twilight, West Virginia, to the late Jack and Holly Henderson. Mildred lived in Mansfield, Ohio most of her life and worked for Stan’s Restaurant, People’s Hospital and retired several years ago from MedCentral Mansfield (Ohio Health) Hospital, where she was a housekeeper.

To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Shade as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.