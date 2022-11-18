Mildred L. Gaul

Mildred Lucille (Smith) Gaul, 78, of Galion passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Galion Avita Hospital.
Mildred was born in on January 11,1944, to the late Lester and Francis (Rinehart) Smith. On November 10, 1959, Mildred married David H. Gaul, and he preceded her in death on March 15, 1995.
Mildred loved shopping, traveling to California to visit with her nieces, spending time with her friends at the Moose Lodge and spending time with her family. She loved to watch football including The Ohio State Buckeyes and was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Mildred was a bartender at Moose Lodge 303 in Galion for 41 ½ years
Left to cherish Mildred’s memories are her children: Danny Gaul of Nashville, Ohio and David Gaul of Galion; Nieces, Kristi Buongervino and Traci Smith and nephew, Leslie Hanlon.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mildred was preceded in death by her son, Dean Gaul and siblings Geraldine Rheinbolt and Karl Smith.
Friends may call on Monday, November 28th, 2022 from 10:00AM to 1:00PM, at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. The funeral service will be held immediately following with Reverend Rick Cox officiating. Burial will take place in Crawford County Memory Gardens.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Moose Lodge 303 in Galion, the American Legion in Galion, or the Eagles in Crestline in C/O Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion.
Those wishing to share a memory of Mildred or send condolences to the Gaul family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
