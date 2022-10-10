Mildred “Faye” Henderson, 79 of Shiloh, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Lewis County, Kentucky on May 19, 1943 to the late William and Opal (Pruitt) Bloomfield.
Faye retired after 20 years as a school teacher from Simpson Middle School and loved each and every one of her students. A member of the Willard Freewill Baptist Church, Faye also loved her church family and family and cherished the many wonderful memories made with them. She enjoyed painting, hiking, crafting and ceramics. She was also a published author having 3 books published, writing cozy mystery novels.
Faye is survived by her three children, Mark (Amy) Henderson, Kimberly Henderson and Thomas Henderson; nine grandchildren, Allison Henderson, Samuel Henderson, Amber Bass, Tyler Henderson, Kaitlin Henderson, Aaron Henderson, Megan Henderson, Hayley Henderson and Becca Henderson; two great-grandchildren, Micah McQueen and Willow Bass; two brothers, Roger (Vicki) Bloomfield and William R. Bloomfield; four sisters, Sharon (Joe) Price, Rita (Ronnie) Magglot, Karen Sue Bachelder and Pamela Bloomfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anthony Henderson, in December 2021.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd., Ontario, Ohio 44906. A service will follow beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Ron Parsons officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the National Book Foundation.
Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com
Funeral home : Wappner Funeral Directors - Ontario Home
