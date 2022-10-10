Hope_Hensley_Mildred_"Faye"_Henderson_71d22fef-49bc-4f8b-8852-d09ed22554cf_img

Mildred "Faye" Henderson

Mildred “Faye” Henderson, 79 of Shiloh, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Lewis County, Kentucky on May 19, 1943 to the late William and Opal (Pruitt) Bloomfield.

 

