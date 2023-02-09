mike_lancaster_Mike_Maxwell_6c8d1e7b-39b3-4cfa-95cf-28642d577828_img

Mike Maxwell

Michael Maxwell, age 58 of Mansfield Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on February 6, 2023 at Ohio Health in Mansfield Ohio. He was born April 15, 1964 in Mansfield Ohio to Hugh Maxwell and Susie (Oberlin) Hauer. On January 27, 2007 he married the loved of his life Cindy (Plummer) Maxwell.

Together they shared 16 beautiful years of marriage. He was an avid Ohio State buckeyes football fan and enjoyed bowling with his wife.

