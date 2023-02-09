Michael Maxwell, age 58 of Mansfield Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on February 6, 2023 at Ohio Health in Mansfield Ohio. He was born April 15, 1964 in Mansfield Ohio to Hugh Maxwell and Susie (Oberlin) Hauer. On January 27, 2007 he married the loved of his life Cindy (Plummer) Maxwell.
Together they shared 16 beautiful years of marriage. He was an avid Ohio State buckeyes football fan and enjoyed bowling with his wife.
He is survived by the love of his life, Cindy Maxwell; Mother and step father Susie and George Hauer, Step mother Pat Maxwell; 3 siblings Matt(Misty) Maxwell, Susan Ramirez, and Libby Thompson; 3 children Justin(Brianna) Maxwell, Julie Maxwell and Megan(Jason) Barker and step son Cody Brown. 8 beautiful grandchildren Michael, Justin, Jordan, Caden, Isaac, Mason, Cody and Monroe; And many nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his father Hugh Maxwell, both set of grandparents and his niece Corinne Coleman.
The family would like to thank Ohio health staff and especially all the ICU nurses for Mikes care during his stay.
There will be a celebration of life on February 25th at 1pm located at the Elks Lodge in Galion, Ohio.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
To plant a tree in memory of Mike Maxwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.