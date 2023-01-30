Michelle D. Shrewsbury, 50, passed away at her home on Friday, January 27, 2023.
Michelle was born on May 12, 1972 in Shelby, Ohio to Fred and Valerie (Ash) Shrewsbury. She was employed by Vermac Industries for over six years. A devoted mother, grandmother, and sister, Michelle dearly loved her family. Cook-outs with her family were one of her favorite things to host. Adventurous, Michelle was always ready and willing to take on a new venture, and road trips. She loved being outdoors; four-wheeling and camping. Michelle was strong willed, determined and slightly stubborn, and stood firm when it came to her beliefs and could not be swayed. She loved music with Fleetwood Mac being one of her favorites that she still used her boom-box to listen to.
She leaves behind her daughter, Desiree (Joel) Jacobs; her granddaughter, Kinslee Jacobs; her sister, Mandy Shrewsbury; her grandmother, Patricia Ash; her aunts and uncles, Alisa (Aaron) Reinhart, Laurie (Randy) McGrew, Becky Ash, Roger Ash, Greg (Theresa) Ash and Arthur (Lori) Ash; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great nephews whom she loved dearly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her uncle, Mark Shrewsbury; grandfathers, Earl Ash and Walter Shrewsbury.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond Street. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Bird Sanctuary, 3774 Orweiler Rd., Mansfield, OH 44903 or Gorman Nature Center, 2295 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, OH 44906.
