Michelle (Anne) Heichel, Age 61, of Mansfield, Ohio died June 8th, 2023 while at home surrounded by her family following a 4-year extended illness. She fought a long, hard battle. On September 27th, 1961, she was born in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Walter (Leon) Pitts and Rosetta (Sue) Clark.

Survivors include her companion of 25 years, Dennis Karsmizki. One Special Sister, Nancy Lozier. Along with her Children Tabetha (Tiffany) Kisor, Jeremy (Angel) Jones, and Davon (Rueben) Carter. Her Stepchildren include Erica, Destiny, and Dottie. Survivors also include one very Special Neice, Rachel (Britni) Baker and one very Special Grandson who she raised, Deion Williams. There are also numerous other grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, and one great-great-granddaughter. 

