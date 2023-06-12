Michelle (Anne) Heichel, Age 61, of Mansfield, Ohio died June 8th, 2023 while at home surrounded by her family following a 4-year extended illness. She fought a long, hard battle. On September 27th, 1961, she was born in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Walter (Leon) Pitts and Rosetta (Sue) Clark.
Survivors include her companion of 25 years, Dennis Karsmizki. One Special Sister, Nancy Lozier. Along with her Children Tabetha (Tiffany) Kisor, Jeremy (Angel) Jones, and Davon (Rueben) Carter. Her Stepchildren include Erica, Destiny, and Dottie. Survivors also include one very Special Neice, Rachel (Britni) Baker and one very Special Grandson who she raised, Deion Williams. There are also numerous other grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, and one great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her Grandparents Thelma and James Clark, her parents Sue and Leon Pits, numerous Uncles, and her beloved dog, "Tony" Stewart.
She was born and raised in Mansfield, Ohio until moving to Folley Beach, SC in 2009. She just recently returned home to Mansfield, Ohio.
Anne worked at the Red Lantern, the Greystone, and the Wagon Wheel for over 35 years. She was unique in the fact that she was a people person and could make friends anywhere she went. The friends she made while Bartending is why she loved her job and not taking shit from anyone is why she was good at it. She made so many good friends over the years that many of them became family.
Anne's children, along with her grandchildren, were her proudest achievement. She always expressed confidence and appreciation in their abilities. She made sure tell us how proud she was of the Grandson she'd raised, Deion, and how he was her world.
Anne loved, 'THE Ohio State Buckeyes,' and was a collector of all things NASCAR and Native American. She loved playing Bingo with her Bestie Jackie. Anne loved going to concerts and spending time with family and her pets.
A special "Thank you" for all ones that helped her at the end. There are too many to name, but please know it was a blessing to have your help and kind words.
Her family will be having a Celebration of Life held at 129 Chilton on 6/17/2023 at 4PM.
There will also be a Benefit to assist with her final expenses starting at 2PM on June 24, 2023. It will be held at Jule's Red Lantern located at 207 Crestline Ave. in Mansfield. There will be Raffles, Pull Tabs, & 50/50 prices. There will be food and fun. Please come help and support Anne.
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society assisted the family with arrangements.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
To plant a tree in memory of Michelle Heichel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
