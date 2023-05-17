Gene_Gompf_Michele_M._Sullinger_fbecdf1c-8309-4178-bfae-29137a15d1ee_img

Michele M. Sullinger

Michele Momilani Sullinger, 37, of Crestline, lost her battle with cancer on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at her parent’s home in Crestline.

Michele was born in Honolulu, HI on May 16, 1986, and raised in Ohio by Gary and Barbara (Volz) Sullinger. 

