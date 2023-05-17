Michele M. Sullinger

Michele Momilani Sullinger, 37, of Crestline, lost her battle with cancer on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at her parent’s home in Crestline.
Michele was born in Honolulu, HI on May 16, 1986, and raised in Ohio by Gary and Barbara (Volz) Sullinger.
Michele graduated from Crestline High School, Class of 2005. Afterwards, she served her country in the U.S. Marine Corps, VMU I Unit, stationed at 29 Palms, California. Michele was a strong, independent, and caring individual, always willing to help others. She loved her children and was always over giving to anyone who she came across. Michele was a dreamer, motivator, and enjoyed crafting in her spare time.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by; her children, Mikala Sullinger; Michael Claar, Jr; and McKenna Claar, all of Mount Pleasant, PA; her twin; Colleen (Nick) Tipton of Galion; brothers; John (Chez) White of Columbus; Michael (Kayla) White of Mansfield; sister; Tammy Degarmo of Fayetteville, NC; brother; Dane Delacruz of Elizabethtown, NC, and several other siblings; her fiancé, Rick Williamson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Michele was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Delacruz.
Friends may call on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, OH 44827. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Greenlawn Cemetery, 1119 State Route 181, Crestline, Ohio, with LeAnne Gompf officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Marine Corps, and the Galion-Crestline Veteran’s Military Funeral Detail.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stephanie Spielman Cancer Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, Ohio 43212.
Those wishing to share a memory of Michele or send condolences to the Sullinger family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Michele Momilani Sullinger.
Funeral home : Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St. Crestline, OH 44827
