Michael W. Bonte, 52 of Mansfield passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in his home.
He was born on August 25, 1970 in Toledo, Ohio the son of the late Richard and Mary Jo (nee Kelly) Bonte.
Mike graduated from Lexington High School, Class of 1988. He went on to attend North Central State College.
He married the former Terra Kleshinski in 2009.
Mike was employed for more than 25 years at Fastenal, most recently as an on-site Development Specialist.
He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Throughout his life, Mike enjoyed golfing, Friday Fox visits and spending time with his family and friends.
He was an avid fan of The Ohio State University, Cleveland Browns and the Guardians. Mike was a devoted husband to Terra and father to Jacob; always watching his soccer, basketball and baseball games.
He is survived by his loving wife, Terra Bonte of Mansfield; one son, Jacob Bonte; one brother, Jeff (Shannon) Bonte of Murfreesb, Tennessee; nieces and nephews, Lauren (Kyle) Trembly, Bailey (Jacob) Hunt and Riley Kleshinski; and a host of extended family that were so very important to him.
In addition to his parents; Mike is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Frank Kleshinski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, Friday, June 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Father Kevin Moebius presiding. Interment will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Herlihy Funeral Home with a vigil service at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Catholic Annual School Fund, 104 West 1st Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44902 or to the Ohio Bird Sanctuary, 3774 Orweiler Road, Mansfield, Ohio 44903.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.