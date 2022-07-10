Michael Patrick "Mike" Greene

Mike Greene became the face and voice – the very image – of sports broadcasting during his long career in North Central Ohio.
His interview skills, integrity and ease of delivery made him a friend to many people and a recognized face in the community.
Much more than a sports enthusiast and reporter, Mike was a champion for North Central Ohio and his magnetic and engaging style made him one of the area's most recognized – and most loved personalities.
Mike started his sports career in 1967 as a reporter with WNCO radio in Ashland before becoming Sports Director for WMAN radio in Mansfield in 1970. He spent additional time working with the Professional Bowlers Association in Akron and as an on-air talent for WVNO radio in Mansfield.
In 1990, Mike found his niche as Sports Director at WMFD television through his nightly sportscasts, weekly Sports Talk program and his play-by-play commentary for thousands of high school sporting events throughout the region.
In 2001, Mike retired from his broadcasting career to focus on economic development for the region as President of REDeC (Richland Economic Development Corp), with a primary focus on saving the 179th Airlift Wing from the military’s “base realignment and closure” list.
Through his consulting and networking company MiGreps, LLC, Mike collaborated with several local companies and served as a feature writer for Heart of Ohio magazine.
He was also the “M” in DRM productions – the area’s only full service electronic media and print design firm.
Born Michael Patrick Greene on March 12, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio, to parents Ralph and Virginia (O’Hara), Greene graduated from Shelby High School in 1961 where he played football for the Shelby Whippets. He attended Vanderbilt University to play football before moving on to Muskingum College where he earned his BA in Communication. While there, he joined the M.A.C.E. Club and met lifelong friend Jack Hanna who would go on to become the Director of the Columbus Zoo.
Mike gave of himself to the community, serving as President of the University Club of Mansfield, the Board of Directors of the Boy Scouts Council, the Membership Committee of the Richland Area Chamber of Commerce, the Kiwanis Club and the President of the Hermit Club.
Mike was a gifted storyteller with a wonderful sense of humor. He could be seen around town at many Mansfield functions and through the years he emceed numerous events including the Mansfield Town Roast as well as the Resurrection Breakfast, where in April of 2017 he shared his testimony of how he gave his life to Jesus Christ.
Mike will be remembered for his love and dedication to his family. He adored his children and grandchildren, fiercely loyal and proud of their accomplishments.
He and his wife Pam attended Crossroads Community Church of Ontario.
Mike entered into his heavenly home to meet his Savior on July 8 after a brief illness following a tragic fall at his residence. He was 79.
He is survived by his wife Pam Wilging, whom he loved deeply and shared in her adventurous and fun-loving spirit.
Also surviving are their children Scott (Michele) Smith of Big Prairie, OH, Sean (Tracy) Greene of Grapevine, TX, Brian (Rachel) Greene of Columbus, OH, and Kelly (Ron) Karpanty of Jensen Beach, FL; grandchildren Alayna, Connor, Hanna, Max, Owen, and Elise; his brother Rich (Amy) Greene of Mansfield; nephews Ryan Greene and Patrick Greene; along with extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his twin sister Patricia Greene who passed away in December of 2021.
The Greene family will receive guests Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 2 to 7 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service, giving glory to God for the life of Mike Greene, will be held Friday, July 15 at 11 a.m. at Ontario Crossroads Community Church – 636 S. Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario, with Pastor Dave Vance officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to The Mike Greene Memorial Fund of the Richland County Foundation, benefiting youth sports programs in Central Ohio.
Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Mike’s family. Share a message of support with them – and watch Mike’s tribute video – online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.