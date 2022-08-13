Michael “Mikey” Farnsworth, was a special man with a big heart for anyone he met. He was a father, father-in-law, pawpaw, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 and went to be with his heavenly father at the youthful age of 66.
He was born on October 6, 1955 to the late Charles Ross Farnworth and Arlene (Campbell) Farnworth. He grew up in Ontario, Ohio attending Ontario High School and Pioneer Joint Vocational School, graduating class of 1974. He played softball from school age through his young adult years. He worked at Westinghouse from 1977 through 1990. He went on to work at various other jobs until retirement. Michael never knew a stranger. People would describe him as a big teddy bear, kind soul, happy man, a funny man, a man who loved life and was proud. He was especially proud of his grandkids and children. He still loved his former stepchildren, and their families, through his end of his life. He did not get to see or talk to them much anymore but to him once family, you are always family. He lived by that.
An avid Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, and OSU fan, he was sure to be watching or listening when they played. He enjoyed vintage cars, music, line dancing in his earlier years, and cracking a joke. He had a love for animals, but was especially fond of dogs and enjoyed pet sitting. Being social, he especially enjoyed gathering on holidays, and lunch or breakfast outings with friends and family. He had a love for the Lord. He always kept his faith and knew the Lord would always provide his needs.
He leaves behind many loved ones here in this earthly life, his children, Kristen (Jonathan) Franks and Jessica Farnsworth; former stepchildren, Tom McCormack, Aron Call and his wife and children, Amanda Yunker and her children; daughter-in-law, Kim McCormack; siblings, Karen Rhea, Cindie (Bill) Powell, Randy (Mary) Farnsworth and the late, Judy Workman; nieces and nephews, Promise, Amanda, Michael, Christopher and Matthew; grandchildren, Aubrey, Alex, Alexis, Caitlin, A’miah, Harper, Paige and Skylar; many special friends, James France, brother from another mother, Rick, Barb, Nora, Mike, Mike, Sherry and many other close friends. Preceding him in death are his birth parents, Charles Ross Farnworth, Arlene Scott, stepdad, Duey Scott and sister, Judy workman.
While his time here on earth was short, he lived a full life and would want us to remember the love he had for us all and all the best times.
The family will have a memorial service and celebration of life service on Saturday, August 20, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Lexington Church of Christ, 230 Delaware Ave., Lexington, Ohio 44904. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Michael may be made to the Richland County Humane Society or to the Richland County Dog Shelter. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
